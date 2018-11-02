Jobs report beats big as wages grow at the fastest pace since 2009

caption The October jobs report was expected to show the fastest wage growth since the recession. source Quinn Harris/Getty

US employers added more nonfarm payrolls than had been expected in October and the unemployment rate held at its lowest level since 1969, according to the jobs report released on Friday.

Average hourly earnings posted their biggest year-over-year increase since 2009, partly because wage growth was very weak in October 2017.

The jobs report should bolster the Trump administration’s talking point on the economy ahead of next week’s Midterm elections, and cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting in December.

US employers added more people than expected to their payrolls in October and wages grew at the fastest pace since April 2009, according to the jobs report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000, the report showed, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, its lowest level since 1969. Economists had forecast that employers added 200,000 nonfarm payrolls last month, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Average hourly earnings rose by 3.1% year-on-year, the first time they’ve grown by more than 3% since April 2009. This was expected partly because wage growth was weak last October. Many of the lower-paid staff who were put out of work by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 returned to their jobs, depressing the average.

The BLS said Hurricane Michael, which made landfall in October this year, had “no discernible effect” on the jobs report and the unemployment rate.

Overall, the jobs report reflected the tightest labor market in several years that’s putting pressure on employers to raise worker pay. It also bolsters the Trump administration’s talking point on the economy just days before the Midterm elections next week.

