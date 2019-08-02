The US labor force is bigger than ever. Here are the 5 industries that posted the fastest job growth in July.

source Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

The US jobs report for July showed employers added 164,000 jobs.

The US labor force also reached a new record high of of 151 million.

A Bloomberg study detailed the five industries that saw the highest job-creation rate in July.

Some sectors included were child care services, couriers and messengers, and logging.

Though the national average wage rose to $27.98, none of the five fastest growing industries feature an average wage at or above that figure.

A study conducted by Bloomberg looked at hiring across each industry and organized the July jobs data across those lines. One area it explored was how quickly those industries are adding employees.

Here are the five industries that generated the fastest employment growth in July, listed in increasing order (data sourced from Bloomberg).

5. Motor vehicles and parts

Growth rate: 0.72%

Jobs added: 7,200

Current wage: $23.47 (Bloomberg average)

4. Offices of other health practitioners

Growth rate: 0.76%

Jobs added: 7,300

Current wage: $23.93 (Bloomberg average)

3. Child day care services

Growth rate: 0.81%

Jobs added: 8,100

Current wage: $14.08 (Bloomberg average)

2. Logging

Growth rate: 0.85%

Jobs added: 400

Current wage: $22.62 (Bloomberg average)

1. Couriers and messengers

Growth rate: 0.88%

Jobs added: 6,700

Current wage: $19.02 (Bloomberg average)