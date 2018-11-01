Here’s what it looked like when US forces stormed the beach during massive NATO war games in Norway

caption A U.S. Marine with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, conducts ground guidance during an amphibious landing during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Alvund, Norway, Oct. 30, 2018. source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Osino

US forces are currently participating in the largest NATO war games in decades, practicing storming the beaches in preparation for a fight against a tough adversary like Russia.

The Trident Juncture 2018 joint military exercises involve roughly 50,000 troops, as well as 250 aircraft, 65 ships, and 10,000 vehicles. During the exercises, US Marines, supported by Navy sailors, rehearsed amphibious landings in Alvund, Norway in support of partner countries.

A landing exercise on Oct. 29 consisted of a combined surface/air assault focused on rapidly projecting power ashore. During the training, 700 Marines with the Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division took the beach with 12 amphibious assault vehicles, six light armored vehicles, and 21 high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles.

The Marines conducted another assault, which can be seen in the video below, the following day.

These photos show US Marines, with the assistance of their Navy partners, conducting amphibious assault exercises in Norway on Oct. 30.

Navy sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York signal for a landing craft to leave the well deck.

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie

The landing craft air cushion leaves the well deck.

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie

The landing craft air cushion turns to start its approach toward the beach.

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie

The landing craft air cushion transits the Norwegian Sea. The LCAC hovercraft can maneuver at speeds up to 40 knots and carry loads the size of an M-1 Abrams tank.

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie

Amphibious assault vehicles assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to leave the well deck of the USS New York.

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie

Marines board amphibious assault vehicles during the landing exercise.

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie

An amphibious assault vehicle assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit sets out from the USS New York.

source U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lyndon Schwartz

Another amphibious assault vehicle disembarks from the ship.

source U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lyndon Schwartz

Roughly a dozen amphibious assault vehicles drive toward the shore.

source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie

The amphibious assault vehicles come ashore.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Menelik Collins

A landing craft carrying armored assault vehicles approaches the shore.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tanner Seims

Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit offload their armored assault vehicles as they establish a beachhead.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Menelik Collins

Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division offload light armored vehicles from a landing craft.

source U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Osino

Marines come ashore in armored assault vehicles after disembarking from the landing craft.