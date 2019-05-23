The US may send more troops to confront the mysterious Iran threat, Pentagon reveals

caption US soldiers during a foot patrol in Ramadi, Iraq. source Tech. Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock/US Air Force

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said Thursday that the Department of Defense was considering sending additional troops to the Middle East to confront Iran.

It is unclear how many troops could be headed that way, though.

Just as President Donald Trump rejected a New York Times report that his administration was considering sending 120,000 troops into the region, Shanahan rejected reports from Reuters and the Associated Press suggesting that the Pentagon intended to send 5,000 and 10,000 troops respectively.

Shanahan told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday that the Department of Defense was looking at ways to “enhance force protection,” saying that this “may involve sending additional troops,” CNN reported.

Exactly how many troops could be headed that way remains unclear.

The New York Times reported a little over a week ago that the Trump administration was considering sending as many as 120,000 US troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran. Trump called the report “fake news” the following day but said that if Iran wanted to fight, he would send “a hell of a lot more troops than that.”

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the Pentagon intended to move 5,000 troops into the Middle East to counter Iran. The Associated Press said the number could be as high as 10,000.

Shanahan dismissed these reports Thursday while declining to say how many more troops might be required. “I woke up this morning and read that we were sending 10,000 troops to the Middle East and read more recently there was 5,000,” he said, according to Voice of America, adding: “There is no 10,000, and there is no 5,000. That’s not accurate.”

The US has already sent the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, a task force of B-52H Stratofortress heavy, long-range bombers, an amphibious assault vessel, and an air-and-missile defense battery to the US Central Command area of responsibility.

These assets were deployed in response to what CENTCOM called “clear indications that Iranian and Iranian proxy forces were making preparations to possibly attack US forces in the region.” The exact nature of the threat is unclear, as the Pentagon has yet to publicly explain the threat.