Universal theme parks are bringing horror thriller ‘Us’ to life this Halloween by taking fans through a maze of its terrifying tunnels

caption Can you survive the “Us” maze? source Universal Pictures

Horror movie “Us” is coming to Universal’s annual Halloween Horror Nights.

Jordan Peele’s thriller showcases doppelgängers who go on a murdering spree of their doubles.

Universal will feature the film in a maze at its Orlando and Hollywood theme parks from September 6 through November 2.

Guests will go through several rooms which guide them from the 1986 Santa Cruz funhouse to the underground tunnels that the doppelgängers lived in for years.

Horror hit “Us” is coming to Universal theme parks this Halloween.

Universal resorts announced Wednesday it’s bringing Jordan Peele’s movie about doppelgängers to life in a terrifying maze during its annual Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando.

Starting Friday, September 6, fans will be able to head through a maze that takes them through the underground tunnels featured in the film where the doppelgängers of every living person in the United States reside.

“It’s very exciting to know that fans of ‘Us’ will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by ‘The Tethered,'” said Peele in a statement provided to INSIDER.

caption A doppelgänger family dressed in red comes to murder their doubles in “Us.” source Universal Pictures

“It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having ‘The Tethered’ join such esteemed company is a dream come true,” Peele added.

Fans won’t only visit the underground dwelling of the “Tethered” doppelgängers. The maze will take fans through several rooms, including the scary 1986 funhouse on the Santa Cruz boardwalk from the beginning of the film.

When entering, guests will first head through the funhouse mirror just like Adelaide Wilson did in 1986 before visiting their underground tunnel that spans the length of America. Then, guests will be in the present where they will be in the center of “the chaos of ‘The Tethered’ uprising.”

caption We expect the iconic gold scissors to be a part of the adventure. source Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

In the March film, the doppelgängers grew tired of living underground and decided to venture to the surface to kill their doubles.

The “Us”-themed maze joins previously announced attractions at Halloween Horror Nights, including haunted houses inspired by “Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Stranger Things.”

Halloween Horror Nights will run from Friday, September 6 through Saturday, November 2. You’ll need an additional ticket for the event, which you can find here. Tickets start at $67.99 if you purchase online. Tickets purchased at the gate start at $119. The event is not recommended for children under 13.

You can watch a preview for the maze below: