The biggest metro areas with the most million-dollar homes in the US

caption San Jose, California. source Shutterstock

A recent study by online loan marketplace LendingTree found the share of million-dollar homes in the 50 largest US metro areas.

In the San Jose metro area, the percentage of million-dollar homes is more than half the total number of homes in the area, while in other metro areas, like Cincinnati, less than 1% of the total number of homes are valued at $1 million or more.

Using LendingTree’s list, Business Insider rounded up the 25 largest metro areas that have the highest share of million-dollar homes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some US markets are flooded with million-dollar homes while others hardly have any.

A recent study by online loan marketplace LendingTree found the share of million-dollar homes in the 50 largest US metro areas.

In the San Jose metro area, the percentage of million-dollar homes is more than half the total number of homes in the area, while in other metro areas, like Cincinnati, less than 1% of the total number of homes in the area are valued at $1 million or more.

To gather data for the study, LendingTree sourced from the US Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey with one-year estimates. To find the share of million-dollar homes in each metro area, LendingTree divided the number of homes valued at $1 million or more by the total number of homes in the area.

Keep reading for a list of the 25 metro areas with the highest share of million-dollar homes.

25. Providence, Rhode Island: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Providence metro area is 1.9%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 7,255

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $288,700

24. Jacksonville, Florida: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Jacksonville metro area is 1.96%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 7,144

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $217,200

T23. Salt Lake City, Utah: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Salt Lake City metro area is 2%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 5,419

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $329,200

T23. Orlando, Florida: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Orlando metro area is 2%

source Javier Cruz Acosta/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 10,715

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $242,500

21. Dallas, Texas: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Dallas metro area is 2.11%

source Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 32,796

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $238,800

20. Riverside, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Riverside metro area is 2.16%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 19,074

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $360,300

19. Baltimore, Maryland: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Baltimore metro area is 2.19%

caption Houses in Baltimore, Maryland. source Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 15,416

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $308,500

18. Charlotte, North Carolina: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Charlotte metro area is 2.2%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 13,906

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $215,500

17. Houston, Texas: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Houston metro area is 2.21%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 31,426

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $204,700

16. Phoenix, Arizona: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Phoenix metro area is 2.41%

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 26,695

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $267,000

15. Nashville, Tennessee: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Nashville metro area is 2.58%

caption The Nashville, Tennessee skyline is seen in April 2018. source Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 12,382

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $261,900

14. Portland, Oregon: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Portland metro area is 2.61%

source Nadia Yong/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 15,523

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $397,500

13. Chicago, Illinois: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Chicago metro area is 2.67%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 61,294

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $247,800

12. Sacramento, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Sacramento metro area is 3.44%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 17,426

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $415,700

11. Austin, Texas: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Austin metro area is 3.73%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 17,024

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $304,500

10. Denver, Colorado: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Denver metro area is 3.95%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 28,227

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $420,600

9. Miami, Florida: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Miami metro area is 4.57%

source Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 58,661

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $298,800

8. Washington D.C.:The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Washington D.C. metro area is 7.08%

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 100,507

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $433,200

7. Boston, Massachusetts: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Boston metro area is 8.57%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 96,432

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $464,600

6. New York, New York: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the New York metro area is 10.44%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 393,512

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $457,100

5. Seattle, Washington: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Seattle metro area is 11.25%

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 102,598

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $487,400

4. San Diego, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the San Diego metro area is 14.12%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 84,769

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $606,200

3. Los Angeles, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the Los Angeles metro area is 19.09%

source Shutterstock

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 400,562

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $650,300

2. San Francisco, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the San Francisco metro area is 42.39%

source Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 395,858

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $910,300

1. San Jose, California: The percentage of homes valued at or above $1 million in the San Jose metro area is 56.46%

source Getty Images

Number of homes valued at or above $1 million: 208,745

Median value of owner-occupied homes: $1,091,100