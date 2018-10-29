Trump warns the caravan of migrants that the US military is waiting for them as 5,000 more troops prepare to head to the border

caption Members of the Texas National Guard watch the Mexico-U.S. border from an outpost along the Rio Grande in Roma source REUTERS/Loren Elliott

President Donald Trump warned the “caravan of migrants” approaching the US-Mexico border Monday that the US military will be waiting for them when they arrive.

He characterized their march as an “invasion,” a term he has used in the past.

His warning comes as the US military is reportedly preparing to send 5,000 troops to the border, a significant increase over the initial estimates of 800 reported last week.

The deployment would mean that there would be more troops serving at the border than there are in Iraq and Syria.

The US military, at the urging of the current administration, plans to send 5,000 troops to the southern border to bolster border security, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing US officials.

The troops, which are expected to initially be stationed at ports of entry, will be deployed to provide additional security as the so-called “caravan of migrants” pushes toward the US-Mexico border. The plan, known as Operation Faithful Patriot, will see 1,800 troops sent to Texas, 1,700 to Arizona, and 1,500 to California.

Over 2,000 National Guard personnel were sent to the border in April. The additional troops will, however, support Custom and Border Protection officials, not the National Guard mission.

The figure reported Monday is a marked increase over the initial estimates of 800 troops reported last week. The troops expected to be sent to the border will, according to The WSJ, primarily consist of military police and engineers, but the military also reportedly plans to send Marines.

“On the border, we are preparing what we call Defense Support for Civilian Authorities,'” Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said Sunday, “If you look at how we organize for the storms, … we surround the storm.”

“Right now, we’re planning it, how we’re going to do it,” he added. The secretary approved a request from the Department of Homeland Security Friday to deploy troops to the border.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the WSJ that any reporting on troop deployment figures is “premature,” as planning is still underway, but some US troops are apparently already on their way to the border, where they are expected to serve until mid-December.

President Donald Trump has been tweeting repeatedly about the caravan, calling significant attention to it ahead of the mid-term elections.

“Please go back,” the president tweeted Monday. “This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!”