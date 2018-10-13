Happy Birthday, Navy! Here are 36 powerful pictures of the US Navy throughout history

caption Sailors arrive in New York City in 1941. source US Navy photo

For 243 years, the US Navy has been the most visible part of America’s military might, visiting far-flung ports of call and operating all over the world.

To celebrate the US Navy, we’ve pulled out some of the coolest photos from the archives.

In the decades after the Civil War, America began a new era of foreign intervention with the Navy leading the way. This 1899 photo shows sailors eating on the USS Olympia, which was the US’s flagship during the Spanish-American War of the previous year.

source Library of Congress

The USS Holland, seen in this photo from 1900, was the Navy’s first commissioned submarine.

source http://www.navy.mil/navydata/cno/n87/history/subhistory.html

President Theodore Roosevelt ordered a fleet of US ships to circumnavigate the globe from 1907-1909.

source http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:US_Navy_071214-N-0000X-001_In_1907,_Theodore_Roosevelt,_26th_president_of_the_United_States,_sent_a_portion_of_the_Atlantic_fleet_on_a_world_tour_to_test_naval_readiness,_establish_global_presence_and_generate_international_goo.jpg

The Great White Fleet sent an unmistakable message about American naval power.

source http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:US_Navy_071214-N-0000X-001_In_1907,_Theodore_Roosevelt,_26th_president_of_the_United_States,_sent_a_portion_of_the_Atlantic_fleet_on_a_world_tour_to_test_naval_readiness,_establish_global_presence_and_generate_international_goo.jpg

As the first World War raged in Europe, America rushed to build more and better ships, as seen in this 1917 photo …

source http://www.loc.gov/pictures/collection/hec/item/hec2008007098/

… and grew the ranks of sailors, as seen in this 1917 picture of graduation exercises at the Naval Academy.

source http://www.loc.gov/pictures/collection/hec/item/hec2008006303/

The last of the US Navy’s rigid airships, the USS Macon performed scouting missions from 1933 to 1935.

source http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:NH43901-enhanced.jpg

Since 1935, American ports have hosted “Fleet Week,” a celebration of the sea services including sailors, Marines, and coast guardsmen. Here, sailors arrive in Manhattan in 1941.

source US Navy photo

Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 spurred America’s entry into World War II. This photo shows a memorial service for sailors killed in the attack.

source Library of Congress

Sailors at Pearl Harbor worked to salvage their ships and restore the base. This picture shows the recovery of a Japanese midget submarine abandoned during the Pearl Harbor attack.

source Library of Congress

Meanwhile, on the mainland, recruits signed up for the Navy and other armed services by the millions.

source WW2 Museum

Women also served the Navy through the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program.

source Library of Congress

The US Navy led the war against the Japanese in the Pacific. This 1942 photo shows the torpedoed Japanese destroyer Yamakaze photographed through the periscope of USS Nautilus.

source http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Torpedoed_Japanese_destroyer_HD-SN-99-02974.JPEG

One of the most famous incidents in Navy history occurred at 2:30 am on August 2, 1943, when 25-year-old John F. Kennedy’s patrol torpedo boat was hit by a Japanese destroyer. Two of Kennedy’s men were killed in the crash.

source John F Kennedy Presidential Library

The Navy also fought the Nazis, as seen in this 1944 photo showing the capture of a German U-Boat.

source http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:US_Navy_030205-N-0000X-001_A_boarding_party_from_the_USS_Pillsbury_(DE_133)_works_to_secure_a_tow_line_to_the_newly_captured_German_U-boat_U-505_on_Jun_4,_1944.jpg

On August 14, 1945, Japan surrendered to the Allies, effectively ending World War II. The highly anticipated “Victory over Japan Day,” gave way to some uninhibited celebrations — like this classic sailor’s kiss in Times Square.

source Library of Congress

Only five years after WWII, America was fighting another war, this time in Korea. This 1950 photo shows the USS Missouri bombarding Korea’s communist-held Northern coastline in order to cut enemy communications.

source http://www.history.navy.mil/photos/events/kowar/kowar.htm

The Navy has planes too, about 3,700. This 1950 photo shows Boeing B-29 Superfortresses dropping 500 pound bombs on a chemical plant during the Korean War.

source Library of Congress

The US Navy’s Douglas Skyraider was known for being able to take hits and keep flying. Here’s a Skyraider deploying bombs in 1952 over Korea.

source Wikimedia Commons

Beginning in 1964 and lasting for most of the next decade, the Vietnam War was the next major US conflict. This Navy jet fighter shoots Zuni rockets while flying over South Vietnam.

source Wikimedia Commons

A crewman sits behind a machine gun while on patrol on the Go Cong River. Fighting in dense jungle against well-supplied Viet Cong left American troops frustrated with combat conditions. It was after this war that “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder” was officially identified.

source Library of Congress

The Navy played a major role during the Cuban Missile Crisis, enforcing a blockade to prevent Soviet weapons deliveries to Cuba. This 1962 photo shows a Navy seaplane and destroyer ship shadowing a Soviet submarine.

source Library of Congress

Two F/A-18C Hornet aircraft of Strike Fighter Squadron 74 above aircraft carrier USS Saratoga during Operation Desert Shield.

source US Navy photo

Operation Desert Storm, the US-led mission to liberate Kuwait from Iraq, deployed 14 destroyers and 2 battleships. In 1991, the battleship USS Missouri fires at Iraqi targets stationed along the Kuwaiti coast.

source Wikimedia Commons

Here is one Navy pilot’s stats marked on the side of his attack aircraft while deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm. They show combat missions flown, missiles launched, and bombs dropped.

source Wikimedia Commons

In response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the US entered into a “War On Terror” to eliminate al Qaeda. The Navy’s amphibious assault ship, deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, is shown dropping off a 5-ton truck.

source Wikimedia Commons

A Navy sailor working in an expeditionary command tests his night-vision goggles before setting off on another night patrol through Iraq’s waterways in 2007.

source Wikimedia Commons

A Navy Seahawk helicopter returns to the USNS Mercy hospital ship after completing a humanitarian mission in the Pacific in 2008.

This F/A-18C Hornet is the nation’s first strike-fighter jet and has a top speed of 1,190 miles per hour — and comes in at a cost of $39 million per plane. A typical Navy air wing has about 14 of these on hand.

The US Navy provides air, land, and sea support to the military. These divers search the sea floor during a salvage recovery exercise in 2010.

Navy SEALs leap from the ramp of an Air Force transport aircraft during parachute training over a Marine Corps base in Hawaii. Exercises like this show collaboration between military branches.

The US Navy submarine force consists of four vessel classes, all of which are nuclear-powered. In this 2004 photo, the crew of the USS Portsmouth enjoy the waters of the Pacific Ocean while deployed.

source US Navy photo

The USS Enterprise, or “Big E,” is the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and has more steel construction than the Empire State Building. Though decommissioned in 2012, the Enterprise was once the Navy’s largest vessel — with a 1960 price tag of $451 million.

The US Naval Academy Class of 2015 celebrates their graduation and commissioning ceremony. Many new officers will head to one of the 11 carrier strike groups the US has posted around the globe.

source US Navy Photo

The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay launches a rolling airframe missile for a live-fire exercise during Valiant Shield 2016.

source US Navy Photo

An AV-8B Harrier, from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp on August 29, 2016.