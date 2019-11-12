The US Navy canceled a routine Black Sea patrol after Trump complained that it was hostile to Russia

caption The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USS Carney (DDG 64) are moored abreast in Faslane, Scotland, May 7, 2019. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its sixth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. source Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / US Navy / DVIDS

President Donald Trump called his then-national security advisor John Bolton to complain about a routine US Navy transit in the Black Sea, after seeing a CNN report that framed the operation as a counter to Russia. An aide to a top Ukraine envoy testified about this to House investigations looking into the Ukraine scandal.

The White House ordered the Navy cancel the freedom of navigation patrol, although one eventually took place in February of this year.

The FONOP came in the wake of an incident in which Russia attacked Ukrainian vessels and detained members of the Ukrainian military in the Kerch Strait, a body of water connecting the Black Sea to the Azov sea.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Christopher Anderson, an aide to former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, testified that the White House cancelled a Navy freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the Black Sea after President Donald Trump complained to then-national security advisor John Bolton about a CNN report that framed the operation as a counter to Russia, Politico reports.

According to Anderson’s testimony, the news report in question came from CNN and characterized the operation as antagonistic toward Russia. Anderson testified that Trump called Bolton at home to complain about the article, and the operation was later canceled at the behest of the White House, Anderson said.

“In January, there was an effort to get a routine freedom-of-navigation operation into the Black Sea,” Anderson testified. “There was a freedom-of-navigation operation for the Navy. So we – we, the US government – notified the Turkish government that there was this intent.”

While later in his testimony Anderson places the report in January, details from his testimony match this story from early December 2018, headlined “US makes preparations to sail warship into the Black Sea amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.”

Anderson said the White House asked the Navy to cancel the FONOP because the report portrayed the operation as a move to counter Russia, which has increased its naval presence there since annexing Crimea in 2014. In November 2018, its forces attacked Ukrainian assets transiting the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea with the Azov Sea. Russia seized three Ukrainian ships and held 24 Ukrainian service members captive.

“We met with Ambassador Bolton and discussed this, and he made it clear that the president had called him to complain about that news report. And that may have just been that he was surprised,” Anderson said.

“We don’t – I can’t speculate as to why, but that, that operation was canceled, but then we were able to get a second one for later in February. And we had an Arleigh-class destroyer arrive in Odessa on the fifth anniversary of the Crimea invasion.”

Insider reached out to the White House and the US Navy’s 6th Fleet, which conducts operations in Europe, but did not receive a response by press time.