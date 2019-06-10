Tiger Woods and the 11 other golfers with the best chance to win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

This weekend the best golfers in the world will meet at Pebble Beach to compete in the U.S. Open.

Heading into the tournament, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and more are all expected to be present near the top of the leaderboard.

Looking at the odds in Las Vegas, there’s a compelling mix of veterans, young upstarts, and the usual suspects projected to win the tournament.

This Thursday, golf fans around the world will turn their attention to Pebble Beach as the best players in the world compete in the U.S. Open.

Read more: 14 things that make Pebble Beach, home of the 2019 US Open, one of the most beloved courses in the world Brooks Koepka successfully defended his PGA Championship at Bethpage Black a month ago and finds himself in one of the most dominant stretches of major play the golf world has seen over the past 20 years. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods will look to reclaim the U.S. Open title for the first time since 2008, at the course where he won the tournament for the first time back in 2000. Take a look below and see who Las Vegas believes has the best chance to win at Bethpage Black this weekend. All lines are courtesy of Jeff Sherman and the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Brooks Koepka

Current odds: 8/1

World ranking: No. 1

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2017, 2018

One thing to know: Brooks Koepka is on one of the hottest major streaks in recent memory, entering the U.S. Open as the two-time reigning champion and having just defended his PGA Championship last month. Should he win, he’ll be only the second player ever to win the tournament three times in a row and the first to do it in over 100 years.

Dustin Johnson

Current odds: 8/1

World ranking: No. 2

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2016

One thing to know: Dustin Johnson has not been ranked outside the top three since he won the U.S. Open in 2016. Still, that title is the only major of his career, and there’s no doubt that Johnson would like to add another major to his impressive 20 PGA Tour wins as a professional.

Tiger Woods

Current odds: 10/1

World ranking: No. 5

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2000, 2002, 2008

One thing to know: While Tiger Woods’ performance at the PGA Championship was a bit of a disappointment to those hoping he might be able to sweep the majors in 2019, he should be comfortable at Pebble Beach, where he won the first U.S. Open of his career back in 2000.

Rory McIlroy

Current odds: 10/1

World ranking: No. 3

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2011

One thing to know: Rory McIlroy capped off a dominant performance last weekend at the Canadian Open as he came close to shooting a historic 59 in the final round en route to winning the tournament by seven strokes. He’s playing his best golf we’ve seen in a while and should be one of the hottest players in the field when play begins at Pebble Beach on Thursday.

Jordan Spieth

Current odds: 14/1

World ranking: No. 28

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2015

One thing to know: Jordan Spieth’s 2019 season got off to a rocky start, but the three-time major winner has since evened out a bit, with top-10 showings in his past three starts, including tying for third at the PGA Championship. Could this be the weekend he puts it all together?

Patrick Cantlay

Current odds: 16/1

World ranking: No. 8

Best U.S. Open finish: T21 – 2011

One thing to know: Like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay enters the weekend at Pebble Beach playing some of the best golf of his career, fresh off a win at the Memorial Tournament at the start of June. Cantlay has never won a major but has had strong showings of late, finishing tied for third at the PGA Championship last month.

Justin Rose

Current odds: 20/1

World ranking: No. 4

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2013

One thing to know: Justin Rose will play his first two rounds in a group with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, which will undoubtedly be the most enticing group in the tournament through Friday. Whichever of the three former U.S. Open champions can win the group through those first two rounds should be in good contention to make a run at another title.

Rickie Fowler

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 11

Best U.S. Open finish: T2 – 2014

One thing to know: Rickie Fowler is still waiting on his first major victory, having now spent years considered as the next in line to break through. With his combined all-around game and his stellar putting stroke that has been one of the best on tour through the season, Pebble Beach could be his chance.

Justin Thomas

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 7

Best U.S. Open finish: T9 – 2017

One thing to know: Justin Thomas was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship due to a wrist injury, but has played well since returning, finishing tied for 20th at the Canadian Open last weekend.

Jon Rahm

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 13

Best U.S. Open finish: T23 – 2016

One thing to know: Jon Rahm has been rather feast-or-famine when it comes to his performance at majors of late – of the past six majors, Rahm has finished in the top 10 three times, and missed the cut three times.

Jason Day

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 16

Best U.S. Open finish: 2nd/T2 – 2011, 2013

One thing to know: According to the Golf Channel, Jason Day will have Steve Williams on his bag for the U.S. Open. Williams was famously Tiger Woods’ caddie for 13 of his 15 major titles, including his U.S. Open win at Pebble Beach in 2000.

Xander Schauffele

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 10

Best U.S. Open finish: T5 – 2017

One thing to know: Xander Schauffele has been sharp at the first two majors of the year, finishing tied for second at the Masters and tied for 16th at the PGA Championship. He seems due to lift a major trophy sometime soon.

