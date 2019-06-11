Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and 11 other long-shot picks to win the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

This weekend the best golfers in the world will meet at Pebble Beach to compete in the U.S. Open.

Heading into the tournament, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and more are all expected to be present near the top of the leaderboard.

While the biggest bets will be made on the favorites, there’s plenty of value to be found in some of the long shots playing at Pebble Beach this weekend.

This Thursday, golf fans around the world will turn their attention to Pebble Beach as the best players in the world compete in the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open is truly anyone’s tournament to win as Pebble Beach gives players a wide range of options for how to play the course. This creates an opportunity for gamblers to take a chance on some of the players with longer odds to win the weekend Read more: 14 things that make Pebble Beach, home of the 2019 US Open, one of the most beloved courses in the world Take a look below at some of our favorite long-shot picks to win at Pebble Beach this weekend. All lines are courtesy of Jeff Sherman and the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Phil Mickelson

Current odds: 30/1

World ranking: No. 24

Best U.S. Open finish: 2nd/T2 – 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013

One thing to know: Phil Mickelson’s pursuit of a career grand slam has loomed over the U.S. Open for a decade. Lefty will go down as one of the greatest of all time regardless of whether or not he adds a U.S. Open championship, but if he’s going to join the most prestigious club in golf, a win at Pebble Beach might be his best shot.

Tommy Fleetwood

Current odds: 30/1

World ranking: No. 18

Best U.S. Open finish: 2nd – 2018

One thing to know: Tommy Fleetwood pushed Brooks Koepka to the brink last year at the U.S. Open, shooting an impressive seven-under on Sunday to finish just one stroke back. Pebble Beach could be the moment where he finally catches him, and with it, his first major championship.

Adam Scott

Current odds: 30/1

World ranking: No. 17

Best U.S. Open finish: T4 – 2015

One thing to know: Adam Scott is coming off two great performances, tying for eighth at the PGA Championship, and finishing in second place behind Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament last weekend. If Scott can keep this hot stretch going, he could be a solid value at 30/1.

Tony Finau

Current odds: 35/1

World ranking: No. 14

Best U.S. Open finish: 5th – 2018

One thing to know: Aside from Brooks Koepka, it’s possible that no name in golf has been as regularly on the leaderboard at golf’s biggest events than Tony Finau, having finished in the top 10 in four of the past six majors.

Bryson DeChambeau

Current odds: 50/1

World ranking: No. 9

Best U.S. Open finish: T15 – 2016

One thing to know: Bryson DeChambeau has become a popular bet for golf fans looking for the next rising star to win a major. While he was cut at the PGA Championship, his four wins in 2018 show he has the potential to take down any tournament.

Marc Leishman

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 21

Best U.S. Open finish: T18 – 2016

One thing to know: Marc Leishman’s game should be well-suited for Pebble Beach, and coming off a fifth-place finish at the Memorial Tournament last weekend, he has every reason to be confident in his game heading into the U.S. Open.

Martin Kaymer

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 97

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2014

One thing to know: Martin Kaymer is almost a decade removed from the 2010 season that saw him finish in the top 10 of three of the four majors including a win at the PGA Championship. But he proved himself capable of taking down the U.S. Open in 2014, and with a third-place finish at the Memorial Tournament last weekend; he’s hitting the ball as well as he had in years.

Patrick Reed

Current odds: 80/1

World ranking: No. 23

Best U.S. Open finish: 4th – 2018

One thing to know: Patrick Reed proved he’s a major contender with his brilliant run through 2017 and 2018 that included a win at the Masters. At 80/1, he’s an enticing long shot to bet this weekend.

Sergio Garcia

Current odds: 100/1

World ranking: No. 30

Best U.S. Open finish: T3 – 2005

One thing to know: Sergio Garcia has been cut from the past two tournaments he’s entered, but had had two top-five finishes in the two events before that. It’s not often you can find odds this long on Garcia, and if he winds up in contention on Sunday, it will be well worth the investment.

Graeme McDowell

Current odds: 100/1

World ranking: No. 101

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2010

One thing to know: Graeme McDowell won the U.S. Open the last time it was hosted at Pebble Beach. At 100/1, his odds feel like good value for a golfer who has already proven he is capable of dominating the course.

Jim Furyk

Current odds: 125/1

World ranking: No. 48

Best U.S. Open finish: Won – 2003

One thing to know: Jim Furyk is older than most of the favorites to win this weekend, but he’s been playing pretty solid through his past three tournaments, and the length of the course at Pebble Beach should mitigate the advantage that some of the heavy hitters brought to Bethpage Black at the PGA Championship.

Bubba Watson

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 20

Best U.S. Open finish: T5 – 2007

One thing to know: Bubba Watson is admittedly not playing his best golf right now, but at 150/1, his odds are long enough that if you’re a Bubba fan, it’s worth putting a couple of dollars down in case he finds his game this weekend.

Daniel Berger

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 98

Best U.S. Open finish: T6 – 2018

One thing to know: If you’re looking for a true long shot to bet, Daniel Berger made quite a showing at last year’s U.S. Open, and was tied for fourth heading into the final two rounds at the PGA Championship earlier this year. If he can string together four solid rounds, he could take down this tournament for a huge payout.

