A US police force has deployed an egg-shaped robot to patrol a park, and Elon Musk is skeptical

caption Huntington’s new “Robocop.” source CBS Miami/YouTube

California’s Huntington Park police department has launched on an egg-shaped robot named Robocop.

The robot is equipped with 360-degree camera vision, which it can live-feed back to the department or record.

Elon Musk tweeted a gif of the Terminator in response to a story about the robot.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A California police department has enlisted a robot to help patrol a park.

“Robocop” is a rolling, egg-shaped robot equipped with 360-degree high-definition vision. The robot was presented to Huntington Park City Council on Tuesday, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Read more: People kicking these food delivery robots is an early insight into how cruel humans could be to robots

Thus far the robot has been patrolling a park for a few weeks. It’s able to both feed live video back to the department and record video if needed, providing Huntington police with data which they say could be helpful in lowering crime rates. It can also say short phrases like “good day to you,” and has its own Twitter page.

Thank you Huntington Park for a warm welcome, hope everyone enjoyed the presentation. Happy to be an asset to the Huntington Park Police Department. #hprobocop #cityofHP pic.twitter.com/Y4wE0QnVR2 — HPRoboCop (@HPRoboCop) June 19, 2019

While essentially a rolling CCTV camera, Robocop caught the eye of tech billionaire Elon Musk. Musk tweeted about the robot on Wednesday, comparing it to a less heroic film robot – Terminator.

But on the inside … pic.twitter.com/tKvRtCYiMN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2019

Fortunately, Robocop seems ill-equipped to overthrow the human race. You can watch it in action here: