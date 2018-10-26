The US Postal Service’s proposed price hikes could cost Amazon more than $1 billion after months of criticism from Trump

caption The US Postal Service has proposed hiking prices. source Getty Images

The US Postal Service has proposed price hikes that could be a major blow to Amazon.

Credit Suisse estimates the price hikes could cost Amazon up to $1.1 billion.

The price hikes come after months of criticism from President Donald Trump, who argued that the Postal Service gives Amazon an unreasonably good deal.

Earlier in October, the USPS proposed a price increase of 12.3% for its lightweight parcel select service. Non-lightweight parcel select prices would increase by an average of 9.3%. The proposed price hikes would go into effect in January 2019 if they are approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Credit Suisse estimates the price hikes could cost Amazon somewhere in the range of $400 million to $1.1 billion, CNBC reports.

Parcel select is used by Amazon, as well as companies such as FedEx and UPS, for “last-mile” package delivery. The USPS’ low fixed costs and mandate to deliver mail to Americans make it an ideal option to get a package from a fulfillment depot to its final destination.

Amazon doesn’t seem too worried about the proposed rate hikes, however.

“We’re not expecting a material impact from these rate changes in 2019,” CFO Brian Olsavsky said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Trump has criticized Amazon’s deal with the USPS for months.

“The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the U.S. Supreme Court two months ago,” Trump tweeted in July. “Next up is the U.S. Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their ‘delivery boy’ for a BIG percentage of their packages.”

caption President Donald Trump. source Carlos Barria/Reuters