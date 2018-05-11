US Postal Service gets whacked with a $656 million loss as it struggles to keep up with Amazon

source Reuters

The US Postal Service is headed in the wrong direction.

It posted a controllable loss of $656 million in the second quarter, compared to income of $12 million for the same period a year ago. That drastic slip is likely to overshadow USPS revenue rising 1.4% to $1.75 billion on a year-over-year basis.

Perhaps even more troublesome is that USPS posted such a large loss during a period in which package volumes increased by 5%.

While that uptick likely explains the $364 million increase in compensation expenses due to what it describes as “additional hours incurred to support the labor-intensive package business as well as contractual wage adjustments,” it also raises the question of why the volume surge wasn’t able to bridge the profitability gap.

One possible explanation for the wage jump is that the USPS is doing everything in its power to compete with Amazon – including offering workers more hours – at the expense of profitability.

This development is sure to catch the eye of President Donald Trump, who went on a tweetstorm last month in which he attacked Amazon for what it’s doing to the USPS. In the past, Trump has mentioned changing the company’s tax treatment or going after it on antitrust grounds.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election,” Trump tweeted on March 29. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”

Amazon’s stock climbed 0.2% in pre-market trading, and is up 38% in 2018.