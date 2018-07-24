The height differences between all the US presidents and first ladies

caption While Abraham Lincoln was 6-foot-4, James Madison was a full foot shorter. The shortest first lady was Eliza Johnson at 4 feet 9 inches, and Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump tied for the tallest at 5 feet 11 inches. source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

While every American president and first lady has reached the same heights of political office and public service, not all reached the White House at the same physical height.

The average height of US presidents was 5-foot-10-inches, and the typical height difference between presidents and first ladies was 6.5 inches.

Scientific studies suggest that men have it better when it comes to success in the workplace, and that women are more likely to choose taller men than shorter men.

John Adams and Abigail Adams were only separated in height by an inch, while Thomas Jefferson was over a foot taller than his wife Martha Jefferson.

We found the heights through online research and speaking with presidential historical sites and libraries. But a few first ladies’ heights have been lost to history.

Here is the height difference of every US president and first lady we could find:

George and Martha Washington: 1-foot-2-inches (36 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

John and Abigail Adams: 1 inch (2 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Thomas and Martha Jefferson: 1-foot-2.5-inches (37 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Jefferson was a widower when his presidency began, and his daughter, Martha, acted as first lady, along with wives of the Cabinet secretaries.

James and Dolley Madison: 3 inches (7 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

James and Elizabeth Monroe: 1 foot (31 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

John Quincy and Louisa Adams: 1.5 inches (3 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Andrew and Rachel Jackson: 1-foot-1-inch (33 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Rachel Jackson died just months before her husband’s inauguration. Her niece Emily Donelson and his daughter-in-law Sarah Yorke Jackson acted as first lady in her absence.

Martin and Hannah Van Buren: Unknown

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Martin Van Buren was also a widower, and his daughter-in-law Angelica Singleton Van Buren oversaw the duties of first lady.

William Henry and Anna Harrison: Unknown

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

John and Julia Tyler: 9 inches (23 cm); John and Letitia Tyler: Unknown

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Tyler’s first wife, Letitia, died from a stroke while in the White House. He married his second wife, Julia, while still serving as president.

James K. and Sarah Polk: 6 inches (16 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Zachary and Margaret Taylor: Unknown

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Millard and Abigail Filmore: 3 inches (7 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Franklin and Jane Pierce: 5 inches (13 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

James Buchanan and Harriet Lane: 5 inches (13 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Buchanan was a lifelong bachelor. His niece, Harriet Lane, acted as first lady during his term.

Abraham and Mary Lincoln: 1-foot-2-inches (36 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Andrew and Eliza Johnson: 1-foot-1-inch (33 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Ulysses S. and Julia Grant: Unknown

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Rutherford B. and Lucy Hayes: 4.5 inches (11 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

James A. and Lucretia Garfield: 9 inches (23 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Chester A. and Ellen Arthur: Unknown

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Chester A. Arthur was a widower when he became president after Garfield was shot, and his sister, Mary Arthur McElroy, served as first lady in his wife’s place.

Grover and Frances Cleveland: 4 inches (10 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd and 24th president of the United States. Cleveland’s two terms were split apart by the presidency of Benjamin Harrison.

He married Frances during his first term, and she took over the duties of White House hostess from his sister, Rose Cleveland.

Benjamin and Caroline Harrison: 5 inches (13 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

William and Ida McKinley: Unknown

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Theodore and Edith Roosevelt: 3 inches (8 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

William Howard and Helen Taft: 7.5 inches (19 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Woodrow and Edith Wilson: 2 inches (5 cm); Woodrow and Ellen Wilson: 8 inches (20 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Wilson’s first wife, Ellen, died from an illness during her husband’s presidency. He then remarried in 1915 to his second wife, Edith.

Warren G. and Florence Harding: 5 inches (13 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Calvin and Grace Coolidge: 6 inches (15 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Herbert and Lou Hoover: 3.5 inches (9 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt: 3 inches (8 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Harry S. and Bess Truman: 5 inches (12 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Dwight D. and Mamie Eisenhower: 9.5 inches (24 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

John F. and Jackie Kennedy: 5 inches (12 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Lyndon B. and Lady Bird Johnson: 9.5 inches (24 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Richard and Pat Nixon: 5.5 inches (14 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Gerald and Betty Ford: 9 inches (23 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter: 4.5 inches (12 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Ronald and Nancy Reagan: 9 inches (22 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

George H.W. and Barbara Bush: 11 inches (28 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Bill and Hillary Clinton: 8 inches (20 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

George W. and Laura Bush: 5.5 inches (14 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Barack and Michelle Obama: 2 inches (5 cm)

source Shayanne Gal and Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Donald and Melania Trump: 3 inches (8 cm)