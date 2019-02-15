Shocking things you didn’t know about every US president

There are a slew of surprising facts about all 44 US Presidents.

Abe Lincoln was an avid wrestler before becoming Commander-in-Chief.

JFK donated his entire White House salary to charity.

Forget everything you learned in history class. There’s a whole treasure trove of hidden facts about the 45 presidents that haven’t made it into middle school textbooks. From the bizarre (one Commander-in-chief owned a giant block of cheese) to the seriously cool (another won two Grammys), keep scrolling to learn everything about the country’s most important politicians throughout history.

George Washington (1789-1797)

caption George Washington source Wikimedia Commons

Washington had terrible, decaying teeth so he wore dentures made from (among other things) ivory, spring, and brass screws.

John Adams (1797-1801)

caption A 1816 portrait of John Adams from Samuel Morse. source Wikimedia Commons

John Adams’ last words were “Thomas Jefferson survives.” Unfortunately, Jefferson had actually died a few hours prior.

Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809)

caption Thomas Jefferson source Thomas Jefferson by Rembrandt Peale (1805)

He kept pet mockingbirds because he loved to listen to them sing. His favorite of the bunch was named Dick.

James Madison (1809-1817)

caption James Madison source Wikimedia Commons

He was Princeton University’s very first graduate student, where he studied Hebrew.

James Monroe (1817-1825)

caption James Monroe source Wikimedia

Monroe once rode a mule from Paris to Madrid in order to negotiate for the territory of Florida.

John Quincy Adams (1825-1829)

caption A copy of a daguerreotype taken of John Quincy Adams in around 1845. source National Archives and Records Administration

He was a big fan of skinny dipping. Every morning, the president dived into the Potomac for his daily exercise routine.

Andrew Jackson (1829-1837)

caption The White House portrait of Andrew Jackson. source Wikimedia Commons

Jackson had a giant block of cheese – which weighed 1,400 pounds – that he kept in the White House. He let the public eat it after his time in office was done.

Martin Van Buren (1837-1841)

caption A print of Martin van Buren taken after his presidency, circa 1955. source Wikimedia Commons

Van Buren’s wife died in 1819 and he never remarried. His daughter-in-law filled in with first lady duties.

William Henry Harrison (1841)

caption William Henry Harrison source Wikimedia Commons

Harrison’s inauguration speech was the longest to date. It went for 90 minutes, and clocked in at 8,445 words.

John Tyler (1841-1845)

caption John Tyler source Wikimedia Commons

Tyler had 14 children and – in a real rarity for the time – all of them lived into maturity.

James K. Polk (1845-1849)

caption James K. Polk source Wikimedia

Polk presided over the building of the Washington Monument, and oversaw the creation of the first postage stamp.

Zachary Taylor (1849-1850)

caption Zachary Taylor source Wikimedia

Taylor was nominated for president by the Whig Party, and didn’t even realize that it had happened until he received a letter with the news. He didn’t want to pay for the postage of their letter, though, so he actually found out officially a few weeks later.

Millard Fillmore (1850-1853)

caption Millard Fillmore source Wikimedia Commons

Fillmore didn’t have a vice president during his time in office.

Franklin Pierce (1853-1857)

caption Franklin Pierce source Wikimedia Commons

Pierce was allegedly an alcoholic, and his critics in the Whig Party called him the “Hero of Many a Well-Fought Bottle.”

James Buchanan (1857-1861)

caption James Buchanan source Wikimedia

He was the only unmarried president to serve in office.

Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865)

caption Abraham Lincoln

Lincoln is in the Wrestling Hall of Fame because of his skills in the ring. As a young man, he only lost one match out of the 300 he participated in.

Andrew Johnson (1865-1869)

caption Andrew Johnson source Wikimedia Commons

Johnson never attended school, and had to teach himself how to read.

Ulysses S. Grant (1869-1877)

caption Commanding General Grant at the Battle of Cold Harbor in 1864. source Library of Congress

Grant scored the very first Union victory in the Civil War.

Rutherford B. Hayes (1877-1881)

caption Rutherford B. Hayes source White House

Hayes got rid of alcohol in the White House, in an attempt to drum up support from Prohibitionists.

James A. Garfield (1881)

caption James A. Garfield source Wikimedia

Garfield became the president of his college, Eclectic Institute, at the tender age of 26.

Chester Arthur (1881-1885)

caption President Chester Arthur source Wikimedia

Arthur’s critics tried to persuade the public that the presidential hopeful was not actually an American citizen. He was born in Vermont.

Grover Cleveland (1885-1889, 1893-1897)

caption James A. Garfield source Wikimedia

Cleveland – who served two nonconsecutive terms – won his presidency by the most razor sharp of magins. He nabbed the job thanks to 1,200 votes in New York.

Benjamin Harrison (1889-1893)

caption An 1896 photo of Benjamin Harrison. source Library of Congress

Harrison was the first president to use electricity in the White House.

William McKinley (1897-1901)

caption William McKinley in his presidential portrait source Public domain

McKinley’s team was the first to conduct telephone campaigning.

Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909)

Roosevelt watched Lincoln’s funeral procession when he was a child.

William Howard Taft (1909-1913)

caption William Howard Taft source Archive Photos/Getty

He once got stuck in the White House bathtub and had to be removed by members of his staff.

Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921)

Wilson nominated the first Jewish justice – Louis Brandeis – to Supreme Court.

Warren G. Harding (1921-1923)

caption A photo of Warren G. Harding taken around 1920. source Library of Congress

Harding held many jobs before taking office including being a teacher, an insurance agent, a reporter, and the owner of “The Marion Daily Star.”

Calvin Coolidge (1923-1929)

caption Calvin Coolidge source Wikimedia

Calvin was actually his middle name – he was born John Calvin Coolidge.

Herbert Hoover (1929-1933)

caption Herbert Hoover source Wikimedia Commons

Before becoming president, Hoover was a self-made millionaire. He graduated from Stanford University with a degree in geology and then globe trotted throughout his 20’s, locating valuable mineral deposits.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (1933-1945)

He was an avid stamp collector, and used that hobby as a stress reliever while he was in the White House.

Harry S. Truman (1945-1953)

caption Harry S. Truman source Wikimedia Commons

The “S” in Truman’s name didn’t actually stand for anything.

Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961)

caption Dwight D. Eisenhower source Wikimedia Commons

Camp David is named after Eisenhower’s 5-year-old grandson, David.

John F. Kennedy (1961-1963)

caption John F. Kennedy source P Photo/William J. Smith

Kennedy donated his entire White House salary ($100,000 a year) to charity.

Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969)

caption Lyndon B. Johnson source Wikimedia Commons

Johnson nearly died in World War II. He boarded a plane, then exited to use the restroom. When he came back, he boarded a different plane. The original plane he was on was destroyed in battle but the second plane survived.

Richard Nixon (1969-1974)

caption Richard Nixon source US Government Photo

Nixon was raised as a Quaker. He attended regular Quaker meetings as a child, and enrolled in Whittier College, a Quaker institution.

Gerald Ford (1974-1977)

caption Gerald Ford source Wikipedia

He was the only politician to serve as both president and vice president, without actually being elected to either office.

Jimmy Carter (1977-1981)

He created the Department of Energy, in response to the energy shortage crisis.

Ronald Reagan (1981-1989)

caption Ronald Reagan source Wikimedia Commons

It may be well-known that Reagan loved jelly beans, but, according to his wife, he was a fussy eater who despised brussels sprouts and tomatoes.

George H.W. Bush (1989-1993)

Bush was the youngest pilot in the Navy when he served. He flew for 58 combat missions.

Bill Clinton (1993-2001)

caption Bill Clinton source Getty Images/Samir Hussein

Clinton has won two Grammys. The first for the album “Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks,” and the second for the reading of his autobiography, “My Life.”

George W. Bush (2001-2009)

caption George W. Bush source Right To Rise

He’s the only president who has an MBA. He graduated from Harvard Business School in 1975.

Barack Obama (2009-2017)

He keeps a wooden carving of a hand holding an egg on his desk. The figurine represents the Kenyan symbol of life’s fragility.

Donald Trump (2017- )

caption Donald Trump source Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.