10 items that show how much US school shootings have changed back-to-school shopping

caption Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were provided with clear backpacks after a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 more. source Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

There have been 23 school shootings in 2018 alone, according to CNN.

These shootings have affected the design of school supplies.

Several companies are introducing Kevlar protected items, including bulletproof backpacks, calenders, tech covers, and whiteboards.

In the wake of the 23 school shootings that have occurred in 2018 thus far, back-to-school season can be worrisome for parents, students, and teachers.

Some companies, however, are taking steps to make schools, pupils, and parents feel safer by creating bulletproof, Kevlar-padded school supplies.

While these discreet items often look like ordinary school supplies, they are built to act as a shield against multiple types of ammunition, including 357 Magnum, 44 Magnum, 9mm, and .45 caliber hollow point bullets.

Below are 10 items that are gaining traction heading into the 2018 to 2019 school year.

Bulletproof backpacks

caption A bulletproof backpack. source Bullet Blocker

Bulletproof backpacks are built to withstand handgun and shotgun fire thanks to built-in panels of Kevlar – a bulletproof fabric. However, the backpacks won’t protect against AR-15s, a common weapon in school shootings.

Some of these backpacks have already sold out before the 2018 to 2019 school year.

Bulletproof inserts for backpacks

caption A bulletproof backpack insert. source Tuffy Packs

Bulletproof inserts for backpacks can weigh around a pound, are removable, and can withstand bullet fire.

Clear backpacks

caption A clear backpack. source Amazon

After a gunman shot and killed 17 people and injured dozens more, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were required to carry clear backpacks at school to prevent concealed weapons.

Bulletproof desk calendar

caption A bulletproof desk calendar. source Guard Dog Security

The company Guard Dog Security is rolling out new school products to help protect against school shootings. One popular item is the ballistic armored desk calendar with bulletproof panels.

Bulletproof whiteboards

caption A bulletproof whiteboard. source Hardwire

Hardwire is selling bulletproof whiteboards to protect classrooms against bullets fired through walls. The whiteboards have a layer of ballistic protection developed for the Department of Defense and can stop multiple rounds of handgun fire.

Bulletproof clipboards

caption A bulletproof clipboard. source Hardwire

Hardwire is also selling bulletproof clipboards with armor technology developed for the Department of Defense. The clipboards meet Bulletproof Products NIJ Level 3A protection, classifying the product as soft armor.

Bulletproof writing padfolio

caption A bulletproof writing padfolio. source Bullet Blocker

Bullet Blocker uses the lastest DuPont Kevlar technology to discreetly sew 48 inches of protection into its leather folios. The pad also has organizer pockets, a smartphone holder, and a notebook.

Bulletproof ring binder insert

caption A bulletproof ring binder insert. source Bullet Blocker

Bullet Blocker also designed a three ring bulletproof binder insert that weighs 10 ounces. The product can stop 357 Magnum, 44 Magnum, 9mm, .45 caliber hollow point ammunition, and more.

Bulletproof seat cushions

caption A bulletproof seat cushion. source Bullet Blocker

This ballistic armored seat cushion, also designed by Bullet Blocker, weighs 20 ounces and can act as an anti-ballistic safety shield. The handles double as non-slip cushion grips.

Bulletproof tablet case

caption A bulletproof tablet case. source Bullet Blocker

This discreet tablet case from Bullet Blocker has a front pocket, pen loop, and zip close, and can stop bullets from a 357 Magnum, 44 Magnum, 9mm, .45 caliber hollow point ammunition.

