The US is doubling down on its show of force to Iran with even more weapons

caption The Army test fires a Patriot missiles. source U.S. Army photo

The US military is deploying additional assets to the Middle East to deter a possible Iranian attack, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The USS Arlington, an amphibious transport/landing dock used to move troops for expeditionary operations, and a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery are on their way to the US Central Command area of responsibility.

These assets will join the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and the B-52 bomber task force deployed to this region earlier in the week.

The US is sending even more firepower to the Middle East in response to unspecified threats from Iran, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The USS Arlington, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock used to move Marines, amphibious assault vehicles, conventional landing craft, and rotary aircraft; and a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery capable of eliminating certain types of incoming missiles and aircraft are on their way to the US Central Command area of responsibility.

The deployment is part of an ongoing effort that began Sunday to deter a possible Iranian attack on US forces or interests in the region, the Department of Defense explained, stressing that the movement of US assets is “in response to indications of heightened Iranian readiness to conduct offensive operations against US forces and our interests.”

The White House, following a request from CENTCOM and approval by the Pentagon, announced Sunday that the Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, which consists of the aircraft carrier and a handful of cruisers and destroyers, and an Air Force B-52 bomber task force were deploying to the Middle East.

The Pentagon said that the decision to deploy a substantial amount of firepower in the area “represents a prudent repositioning of assets in response to indications of a credible threat by Iranian regime forces.” The White House explained that this move sends the message that “any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”

“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we are postured and ready to defend US forces and interests in the region,” the Department of Defense said Friday, reiterating a point that has been made previously by the Pentagon and the White House.