Can you identify these US state flags?

caption You may recognize the flag of the United States, but do you recognize state flags? source Wikimedia Commons

Each state in the US has its own unique flag.

In some cases, these flags include special phrases, colors, or animals that are linked to the state they represent.

Some flags tell stories of a state’s history.

Many of us can easily identify the flag of the United States of America – it has 50 stars for 50 states paired with red-and-white stripes. But can you identify the flags of individual states in the US?

Each state possesses its own unique flag that oftentimes represents an original history and special meaning. Even though it might sound simple to figure out, identifying which flag belongs to which state might not be as obvious as you think.

Keep scrolling to see how many of these state flags you can actually identify.

This flag showcases the state’s motto — do you recognize it?

caption The state’s motto is in Latin. source NASS

Hint: The Latin phrase “Qui Transtulit Sustinet” roughly translates to “He who transplanted (us) still sustains (us).”

It belongs to Connecticut.

caption Connecticut has some beautiful trees. source Shanshan0312/Shutterstock

According to Connecticut’s official state website, this flag was adopted and inspired by a memorial from the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

You can tell there’s a story behind this flag.

caption The date is important. source NASS

Hint: This flag belongs to the first formally recognized state in the US.

It is Delaware’s state flag.

caption A bridge in Delaware. source mandritoiu / Shutterstock

The date highlighted on Delaware’s flag signifies the date that Delaware first ratified the constitution, thus becoming the first official state in the US.

What starry state could this be?

caption The stars represent some things you might be familiar with. source NASS

Hint: This state was purchased from Russia in 1867.

The answer is Alaska.

caption Alaska has some incredible wildlife. source Andrea Tombolato/Shutterstock

The stars highlighted in Alaska’s flag on the left represent the seven stars of the constellation the Big Dipper and the star on the right represents the North Star’s guiding light.

This flag’s design has actually been changed a few times over the years.

caption This isn’t the first version of this state’s flag. source NASS

Hint: This state has the same name as a country located at an intersection of Europe and Asia.

The design you saw is the most current version of Georgia’s state flag.

caption There’s a lot to explore in Georgia. source Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Earlier versions of the state’s flag was a large version of the symbol of the Confederacy. Many have called the symbol hateful and associated with white supremacy.

Per Associated Press, “The Confederate battle flag had been added to Georgia’s state flag in 1956 as a rebuke of the growing civil rights movement.” As part of the movement, people fought for black individuals to have equal rights under US law.

In 2001, largely because of the work of civil-rights activists and a statewide vote, the flag was redesigned and it featured the Confederate symbol less prominently. The design changed once again to eliminate the controversial symbol and Georgia’s current flag was adopted in 2003.

This flag has a simple design.

caption The tree is important. source NASS

Hint: This state is known for its shoreline and beaches, such as Myrtle Beach.

That is the flag of South Carolina.

caption South Carolina has stunning streets and beaches. source Shutterstock

South Carolina’s flag features a sabal palmetto, which is the state’s official tree.

Where could this colorful flag be from?

caption The flag has a star. source NASS

Hint: This Southwestern state contains some impressive canyons.

That flag belongs to Arizona.

caption Arizona experiences some hot weather. source Johnny Adolphson/Shutterstock

Arizona is home to the Grand Canyon, one of the famous natural wonders of the world.

Where could this uniquely shaped flag come from?

caption It’s the only state flag that’s not rectangular. source NASS

Hint: The “letter” you see on the flag is relevant.

The flag belongs to Ohio.

caption Ohio looks impressive at night. source Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock

Ohio is the only state with a non-rectangular flag. This special design is referred to as a “swallowtail flag.” The name comes from how the flag’s cut-outs seem to represent the forked tail that swallow species of birds often have.

This flag has birds on it.

caption There’s even a nest. source NASS

Hint: This flag depicts the state’s official bird, the brown pelican.

The flag is Louisiana’s.

caption The state is home to New Orleans. source Mallory Fandal / Shutterstock

Louisiana is oftentimes nicknamed “The Pelican State” and it is also home to some of the most grandiose and exciting Mardi-Gras festivities in the world.

This state flag has multiple Latin phrases on it.

caption The color of the flag is important, think “water.” source NASS

Hint: This state is nicknamed “The Great Lakes” state because it’s the only state that touches four out of the five Great Lakes.

That flag belongs to Michigan.

caption Michigan has some impressive scenery. source Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock

The flag features multiple Latin phrases with different meanings. “E Pluribus Unum” roughly translates to “Out of many one.” It was once the national motto for the US.

“Tuebor” roughly translates to “I will defend” – which could allude to shield on the flag. Per Michigan’s official website, this phrase refers to the state’s frontier position on the edge of the US.

Michigan’s state motto “Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam circumspice” roughly translates to, “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.” It’s believed to refer to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, one of the two major landmasses in the state.

This state’s motto, “Hope,” is written on the flag.

caption The anchor is important. source NASS

Hint: The official tree of this state is the Red Maple.

That is Rhode Island’s state flag.

caption Rhode Island has some stunning views. source Getty/DenisTangneyJr

Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State” since it contains so many bays and inlets and has direct access to the Atlantic Ocean.

Where does this red, white, and blue flag come from?

caption It has three stars. source NASS

Hint: This state contains the city that is the capital of country music in the US.

Yep, that is the state flag of Tennessee.

caption Tennessee has lots of wildlife. source RichardBarrow/Shutterstock

The state’s capital, Nashville, is known for country music. It contains famed music venues including the Grand Ole Opry and museums like the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Per the Encyclopedia Britannica, the three stars on Tennessee’s flag are said to represent the different parts of the state – the lowlands, central plateaus, and the Appalachian area.

Which state has this flag?

caption It’s got animals in the center. source NASS

Hint: This state’s unofficial nickname is the “Show-Me State.” Although the origin is widely debated, many believe the name alludes to how the state’s residents are not gullible.

It’s Missouri!

caption Missouri has some beautiful parks. source turtix/Shutterstock

Missouri’s state flag utilizes the nation’s official colors of red, white, and blue, and also highlights the state coat of arms. The coat of arms features two grizzly bears that symbolize strength and courage.

For almost a century after it achieved statehood, this state did not have an official flag. Missouri officially got a flag in 1913 though it became a state in 1821.

This state flag features two female figures.

caption This flag’s coloring stands out. source NASS

Hint: This state is known as “The Garden State,” which is considered to be a reference to its agricultural traditions.

That flag belongs to New Jersey.

caption New Jersey has some beaches. source iStock

Per State Symbols USA, the two women on New Jersey’s flag are goddesses that symbolize the state’s motto “Liberty and Prosperity.” The horse on the flag likely represents New Jersey’s official state animal.