Flood-prone US states have billions of dollars of property at stake in the next 15 years — here’s where it will be worst

It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Harvey brought 130 mph winds and rain that fell up to four inches per hour on Texas’ Gulf Coast.

While climate change didn’t cause Harvey, scientists say a warmer planet likely made the storm worse. Plus, higher sea levels – due to climate change and human disruptions (like oil drilling) have changed the ocean and land levels – encouraged destructive flooding as the stormwater rose.

Over the next 15 years, tens of thousands of homes in states across the US are at risk of chronic flooding due to sea-level rise. Besides the human toll, high-tide floods have the power to destroy coastal real estate.

According to a new report from the nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists, chronic inundation threatens more than 100,000 of today’s coastal homes, with a collective market value of about $52.4 billion.

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), researchers were able to map communities in the 2030 floodplain and estimate property damage over time. It is important to note that these findings do not include future development or new homes, nor critical infrastructure including roads, bridges, power plants, airports, public buildings, and military bases.

“The implications for coastal residents, communities, and the economy are profound,” the researchers wrote.

The nonprofit’s report outlines which states face at least $1 billion in property damage by 2030. The 14 hardest-hit states are below.

14. Texas — $1.2 billion

caption Area residents use a kayak to rescue motorists stranded on Interstate highway 45 which is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston. source Getty Images

13. Alabama — $1.23 billion

caption Sharon Craver trys to get help getting trees felled by Hurricane Ivan removed from her home in Foley, Alabama. source Getty Images

12. Georgia — $1.38 billion

caption Danny Agan (L) and his mother, Becky Bentley, help a neighbor remove valuables from a flood damaged home in Austell, Georgia. source Getty Images

11. Washington — $1.4 billion

caption Flood waters caused by the Oso mudslide block a private driveway near Washington Highway 530 in Oso, Washington. source Getty Images

10. North Carolina — $1.5 billion

caption Cassandra Rush, Rosa Rush, and Anyah Carpenter walk through floodwaters in their neighborhood in Lumberton, North Carolina. source Getty Images

9. Connecticut — $1.9 billion

8. Maryland — $2 billion

caption A woman observes the damage to the Fishing Pier after Hurricane Sandy hit the region in Ocean City, Maryland. source Getty Images

7. Massachusetts — $2.1 billion

caption Flood water covers a street, forcing local businesses to close, following massive flooding in the downtown area in Peabody, Massachusetts. source Getty Images

6. Louisiana — $2.6 billion

caption People on Canal St. use a boat to get to higher ground as water began to fill the streets in New Orleans, Louisiana. source Getty Images

5. South Carolina — $2.9 billion

caption A cyclist rides through flooded sidewalks in the wake of Hurricane Matthew in Charleston, South Carolina. source Getty Images

4. New York — $3.7 billion

caption Water rushes into the Carey Tunnel (previously the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel), caused by Hurricane Sandy in the Financial District of New York. source Getty Images/Andrew Burton

3. Florida — $7.9 billion

caption Flooding at Alton Road and 10th Street is seen in Miami Beach, Florida. source Zachary Fagenson/Reuters

2. California — $10.3 billion

caption People look at cars and homes engulfed in floodwaters in San Jose, California. source Getty Images

1. New Jersey — $10.4 billion