Jobs report misses estimates as unemployment holds at 49-year low

Employers hired fewer people than expected in November, according to the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Wage growth increased in line with expectations, holding at the fastest year-on-year growth rate since the financial crisis.

The jobs report provides a high-level diagnosis of the US economy, and November’s report indicated a slight slowdown.

US employers hired fewer people than forecast in November and the unemployment rate held at a 49-year low, according to the jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 155,000, extending the record streak of net job additions in the US to its 98th month. Economists had forecast that employers added 198,000 nonfarm payrolls, down from the strong print of 237,000 that was reported for October, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

They had forecast that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% for a third month. The African American unemployment rate, often touted by President Donald Trump, fell to a record low of 5.9%.

With the rate this low, several other economic indicators have shown that wages are finally rising as employers struggle to fill vacant positions. The sluggish pace of wage growth has dogged this economic recovery and remained one of the bleakest trends of an otherwise strengthening jobs market.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% month-on-month and 3.1% year-on-year, with the latter matching the highest growth rate since April 2009.

The jobs report, a high-level diagnosis on the health of the US economy, could shed more light on the impact of trade policy on hiring and wages in industries like manufacturing. In the Federal Reserve’s most recent beige book of anecdotes from across the US, several business owners said tariffs were raising their input costs – a trend that may slow their pace of hiring in a jobs market that’s already tight.

Still, manufacturers added 27,000 jobs last month. The healthcare and transportation industries were also among the strong gainers.

This jobs report also comes at a tumultuous time for stocks, as Wall Street investors try to unravel whether the weakness in financial markets is signaling something more sinister about the underlying economy.

