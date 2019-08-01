The top 20 US universities with the wealthiest alumni, ranked

- source
- Brian Snyder/Reuters
- Where you attend college can influence how much money you earn.
- In its latest report, Wealth-X ranked the top 20 US colleges with the most ultra-high-net-worth alumni.
- Ivy Leagues, private universities, and California schools comprise much of the list.
Pick the right college, and you might just set yourself on the path to wealth.
Wealth-X ranked the top 20 US colleges with the most ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) alumni in its new report, “The University of Ultra High Net Worth Alumni Rankings 2019.” The report analyzed the Wealth-X database to look at the relationship between education and wealth levels across universities worldwide.
Wealth-X reported the actual number of UNHW individuals known to hold a degree from each institution and then calculated a projected estimate to predict the number of alumni with the total global UHNW population. Wealth-X defines ultra-high-net-worth individuals as those with assets exceeding $30 million and included both undergraduate and graduate alumni with degrees.
Six Ivy League universities made the top 20, while private universities dominated the list overall. California has the highest number of universities out of any state on the list, with four universities in the top 20.
Of course, earning potential doesn’t just boil down to where one attends college – it can also be related to major and the field or industry of work that leads to, among other factors. And it’s completely possible to build wealth no matter what college you attend – or if you don’t attend college at all.
Consider Bill Gates, who dropped out of Harvard, and Richard Branson, who never attended college at all.
See below for the top 20 universities in the US known for producing UHNW individuals, ranked by the number of total UHNW graduates.
20. Boston University is located in Boston, Massachusetts.
- Elijah Lovkoff/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,640
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $277 million
19. University of Virginia is located in Charlottesville, Virginia.
- Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,650
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $246 million
18. University of Miami is located in Coral Gables, Florida.
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,700
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $309 million
17. The University of California Los Angeles is located in Los Angeles, California.
- Ken Wolter/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,945
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $375 million
16. The University of Michigan is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
- Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,970
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $691 million
15. The University of Notre Dame is located in Notre Dame, Indiana.
- Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,085
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $179 million
14. Princeton University is located in Princeton, New Jersey.
- Jay Yuan/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,180
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $1.1 billion
13. The University of Texas at Austin is located in Austin, Texas.
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,195
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $463 million
12. Cornell University is located in Ithaca, New York.
- Lewis Liu/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,245
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $483 million
11. University of California Berkeley is located in Berkeley, California.
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,385
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $760 million
10. Yale University is located in New Haven, Connecticut.
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,400
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $777 million
9. The University of Chicago is located in Chicago, Illinois.
- Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,405
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $707 million.
8. The University of Southern California is located in Los Angeles, California.
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,645
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $548 million.
7. Northwestern University is located in Evanston, Illinois.
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,725
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $389 million
6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
- Shutterstock/Marcio Jose Bastos Silva
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,785
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $990 million
5. New York University is located in New York, New York.
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 3,380
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $712 million
4. Columbia University is located in New York, New York.
- Keith Bedford/Reuters
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 3,925
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $1.5 billion
3. The University of Pennsylvania is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 5,575
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $1.7 billion
2. Stanford University is located in Stanford, California.
- turtix/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 5,580
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $2.8 billion
1. Harvard University is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
- Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock
Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 13,650
Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $4.7 billion