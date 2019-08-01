The top 20 US universities with the wealthiest alumni, ranked

caption Harvard University is estimated to have produced more than 13,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals. source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Pick the right college, and you might just set yourself on the path to wealth.

Wealth-X ranked the top 20 US colleges with the most ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) alumni in its new report, “The University of Ultra High Net Worth Alumni Rankings 2019.” The report analyzed the Wealth-X database to look at the relationship between education and wealth levels across universities worldwide.

Wealth-X reported the actual number of UNHW individuals known to hold a degree from each institution and then calculated a projected estimate to predict the number of alumni with the total global UHNW population. Wealth-X defines ultra-high-net-worth individuals as those with assets exceeding $30 million and included both undergraduate and graduate alumni with degrees.

Six Ivy League universities made the top 20, while private universities dominated the list overall. California has the highest number of universities out of any state on the list, with four universities in the top 20.

Of course, earning potential doesn’t just boil down to where one attends college – it can also be related to major and the field or industry of work that leads to, among other factors. And it’s completely possible to build wealth no matter what college you attend – or if you don’t attend college at all.

Consider Bill Gates, who dropped out of Harvard, and Richard Branson, who never attended college at all.

See below for the top 20 universities in the US known for producing UHNW individuals, ranked by the number of total UHNW graduates.

20. Boston University is located in Boston, Massachusetts.

source Elijah Lovkoff/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,640

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $277 million

19. University of Virginia is located in Charlottesville, Virginia.

source Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,650

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $246 million

18. University of Miami is located in Coral Gables, Florida.

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,700

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $309 million

17. The University of California Los Angeles is located in Los Angeles, California.

source Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,945

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $375 million

16. The University of Michigan is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

source Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 1,970

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $691 million

15. The University of Notre Dame is located in Notre Dame, Indiana.

source Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,085

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $179 million

14. Princeton University is located in Princeton, New Jersey.

source Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,180

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $1.1 billion

13. The University of Texas at Austin is located in Austin, Texas.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,195

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $463 million

12. Cornell University is located in Ithaca, New York.

source Lewis Liu/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,245

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $483 million

11. University of California Berkeley is located in Berkeley, California.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,385

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $760 million

10. Yale University is located in New Haven, Connecticut.

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,400

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $777 million

9. The University of Chicago is located in Chicago, Illinois.

source Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,405

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $707 million.

8. The University of Southern California is located in Los Angeles, California.

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,645

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $548 million.

7. Northwestern University is located in Evanston, Illinois.

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,725

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $389 million

6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

source Shutterstock/Marcio Jose Bastos Silva

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 2,785

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $990 million

5. New York University is located in New York, New York.

source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 3,380

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $712 million

4. Columbia University is located in New York, New York.

source Keith Bedford/Reuters

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 3,925

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $1.5 billion

3. The University of Pennsylvania is located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 5,575

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $1.7 billion

2. Stanford University is located in Stanford, California.

source turtix/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 5,580

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $2.8 billion

1. Harvard University is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

source Jannis Tobias Werner/Shutterstock

Estimated ultra-high-net-worth population: 13,650

Estimated combined wealth of all UHNW graduates: $4.7 billion