22 incredible photos of the US women’s soccer team that prove they’re one of the best teams in the world

caption The US women’s national team. source Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

This year’s Women’s World Cup has been full of surprises, heartbreaking losses, joyful wins, and, above all else, American dominance.

The No. 1 ranked team in the world has not been pulling their punches throughout the World Cup. They’ve broken records for goals scored, jerseys sold, and amount of viewers watching.

Follow along with their journey to the semis, and see for yourself how powerful this team really is.

The reigning champs started off their first game of the tournament strong, with Alex Morgan scoring the US Women National Team’s (USWNT) first goal.

caption Alex Morgan of the US scores her team’s first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup between US and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019, in Reims, France. source Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

It was not her, nor her team’s, last goal of the game.

Morgan also scored the fifth goal …

caption Alex Morgan of the US celebrates after scoring her team’s fifth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup game between US and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019, in Reims, France. source Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Morgan turned 30 on July 2 – the same day as her semi-finals match against England. Hopefully the team can pull off a birthday win for the superstar.

… and the eighth goal, the tenth goal, and the twelfth goal. She scored a record-tying five goals in a single game.

caption Alex Morgan of the US celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between US and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019, in Reims, France. source Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Morgan’s five goals has her tied with fellow American Michelle Akers who scored five goals against Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) at the 1991 World Cup.

Morgan wasn’t the only scorer of the game. Seven players scored a record-breaking 13 goals against Thailand.

caption The American squad scores a goal against Thailand during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between US and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019, in Reims, France. source Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Some people were unhappy with the team’s blowout win, citing unsportsmanlike conduct, but the World Cup format actually supports this type of scoring. Plus, other soccer fans were calling the backlash sexist.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe scored her first goal of the cup against Thailand as well, and hit back against critics. She said Team USA’s “only crime was an explosion of joy.”

caption Megan Rapinoe of the US celebrates after scoring her team’s ninth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between US and Thailand on June 11, 2019. source Cathrin Mueller – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Rapinoe, who never shies away from speaking her mind, was clear in her response to the controversy.

“Honestly, if anyone wants to come at our team for not doing the right thing, not playing the right way, not being the right ambassador for the sport, they can come at us,” Rapinoe said. “I think our only crime was an explosion of joy last night.”

Read more: Megan Rapinoe says Team USA’s ‘only crime was an explosion of joy’ amid criticisms of running up the score at the World Cup

The game started off the team on an amazing foot, a trend that has only continued through the World Cup.

caption Samantha Mewis of the US celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between the US and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019, in Reims, France. source Cathrin Mueller – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The match broke three records, and tied one: most goals scored by a team in a World Cup match (men’s or women’s), largest margin of victory in a World Cup match, most individual goal scorers in a single Women’s World Cup match, and Morgan’s tie for most goals scored in a match.

Five days later, on June 16, the US took on Chile, and earned another clean sweep. Team USA won 3-0.

caption Jessica McDonald of the USA high fives a mascot in the tunnel prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France group F match between the US and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019, in Paris, France. source Catherine Ivill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The USWNT’s success has led to Nike selling a record number of USA women’s soccer jerseys. Nike CEO Mike Parker confirmed that “the USA Women’s home jersey is now the No. 1 soccer jersey, men’s or women’s, ever sold on Nike.com in one season,” on the company’s earnings call.

Co-captain Carli Llloyd scored Team USA’s first goal of the match.

caption Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France match between the USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019, in Paris, France. source Cathrin Mueller – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Carli Lloyd, the first scorer of the game, appeared to troll critics of her team by modestly golf clapping after her goal instead of doing a wild celebration.

And then she scored the third, as well.

caption Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France match between the USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019, in Paris, France. source Catherine Ivill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

She narrowly missed earning a hat trick – but two goals in a World Cup game is nothing to be sad about.

The US dominated the game, and earned enough points to make it to the next round of play, the knockout stage.

caption Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrates with teammate Morgan Brian after scoring her team’s third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between the USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019, in Paris, France. source Marianna Massey – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

CBS News reported that Chile only had possession of the ball for 28% of the game, and only got one shot off.

Their next game, against Sweden, would see who’d win their group.

caption Mallory Pugh of the USA is challenged by Javiera Toro of Chile during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between the USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019, in Paris, France. source Marianna Massey – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Their advancement to the knockout stage earned them their eighth consecutive knockout appearance at the World Cup.

Team USA earned another clean sheet by beating Sweden 2-0.

caption Kelley O’Hara of the United States looks to bring the ball down during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Sweden and the USA on June 20, 2019, in Le Havre, France. source Marcio Machado/Getty Images

After the group stage, all team points revert back to 0.

Lindsey Horan and Tobin Heath each scored during the game. Horan’s goal in the third minute of the match was the fastest of the World Cup so far.

caption Lindsey Horan of the United States celebrating her goal with Megan Rapinoe during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Sweden and the USA on June 20, 2019, in Le Havre, France. source Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Heath’s goal was a little more controversial. The 2019 Women’s World Cup is the first to employ the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Her goal was reviewed for a significant amount of time, but it stood.

Read more: Controversial VAR decisions crushed 2 teams at the Women’s World Cup, and it shows that the review system might be doing more harm than good

The US’s victory was especially sweet, as Sweden knocked them out of medal contention at the 2016 Summer Olympics. On to the knockout stage against Spain!

caption Samantha Mewis of the United States defends the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Sweden and the USA on June 20, 2019, in Le Havre, France. source Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Victory has never tasted so sweet, especially as Sweden knocked out the US after the country won via a penalty shootout.

Read more: The United States Women’s National Team’s dominant run through the group stage sets up a highly anticipated, high-stakes match at the World Cup

Devastatingly, the USWNT gave up their first goal of the cup to Spain — but they ended up winning 2-1.

caption Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Round of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019, in Reims, France. source Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Rapinoe and Morgan are co-captains of this year’s squad.

Both goals were penalty kicks scored by none other than Megan Rapinoe.

caption Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores a goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Round of 16 match between Spain and the USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019, in Reims, France. source Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Read more: United States Women’s National Team concedes first goal of Women’s World Cup to Spain on devastating howler

But even though they let in a goal, their win still secured them a spot in the quarterfinals against host country France.

caption Megan Rapinoe celebrates with her teammates after her first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Round of 16 match between Spain and the USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019, in Reims, France. source Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

In anticipation of the match against France, Rapinoe hoped that the game would be “a total s—show circus,” and predicted it was “going to be totally awesome.”

Read more: USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe wants the quarterfinal against France to be a ‘s–tshow circus’ in what could be the most anticipated match in Women’s World Cup history

Spoiler alert: It was “totally awesome.”

caption United States’ midfielder Julie Ertz jumps the ball during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup quarter-final match between France and United States, on June 28, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. source FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

This victory marked their tenth consecutive win at the World Cup, tying the record set by Norway from 1995 to 1999.

The US emerged victorious over France, 2-1. Again, Megan Rapinoe scored both goals.

caption United States’ forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring her team’s first goal during the France 2019 Women’s World Cup quarter-final match between France and the United States, on June 28, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. source FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

These last two goals have her in third place after teammate Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White for the Golden Boot Award (most goals scored). Morgan and White have each scored six goals to Rapinoe’s five.

Read more: Megan Rapinoe scored 2 goals to put the Americans through to the World Cup semifinal and now everyone wants her to be president

The US goalkeepers have given up just two goals in the entire tournament so far, an admirable achievement.

caption United States’ goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on June 28, 2019, in Paris. source FRANCK FIFE,LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Naeher was kept busy during the game, but her defenders were on their best behavior. By minute 55, 10 shots had been taken by France – Naeher didn’t have to save a single one.

The game broke ratings records as 6.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the match.

caption Megan Rapinoe of the United States celebrates scoring with teammates during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France quarter-final match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019, in Paris, France. source Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The game, which was shown by Fox in the US, was viewed by 6.3 million people on TV, making it the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in American history, and the most-watched English-language soccer game since last year’s FIFA World Cup.

The game picked up another 13 million viewers across digital and social platforms. It was the most-streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.

Only two more games stand between the USWNT and their fourth World Cup victory. Next up, they face off against England on July 2.

caption Alex Morgan and Kelley O’Hara of the US celebrate following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between France and the USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019, in Paris, France. source Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

This is the next step for the USWNT if they want to bring home the trophy for the second cup in a row.