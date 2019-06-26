USA-France could become the most expensive game in Women’s World Cup history, with tickets hitting the secondary market for as much as $11,000

caption The biggest match of the Women’s World Cup is set for Friday, with the Americans taking on host-nation France in Paris. source Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

The United States and France are set to meet in the quarterfinal of the Women’s World Cup on Friday.

It’s the biggest match of the tournament thus far, with the winner instantly becoming the favorite to take home the trophy.

Tickets for the match are already getting expensive, with the cheapest seats going for $425 apiece and some looking for as much as $11,000 on secondary markets.

This Friday the United States Women’s National Team will face off against France in Paris in the quarterfinal of the Women’s World Cup.

It’s the biggest match of the tournament so far, one worthy of being the final had the bracket shaken out differently, and fans are treating it as such – according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, tickets on secondary markets have been listed for more than $11,000 apiece.

While those tickets have yet to sell, the high price point is indicative of the massive interest in the match, with plenty more tickets listed in the $1,000-$3,000 range.

On Tuesday, the cheapest pair of tickets that could be found on StubHub cost more than $425 apiece. As VanHaaren notes, tickets to the quarterfinal between Norway and England could be had for as low as $33 each.

There are a few main factors driving demand for the tickets. First and foremost, it’s the most compelling match of the tournament thus far, and whichever team advances will be considered the favorite to lift the trophy after the final.

Further, the match is between the two teams that have drawn the biggest crowds of the Women’s World Cup thus far – host nation France, and the well-traveling United States fans known as the American Outlaws.

Finally, with the match being played in Paris – the main hub for many World Cup fans – it’s no surprise that tickets prices are reaching astronomical heights.

By all accounts, the American women are ready for the match to become a spectacle.

“This is the best game. This is what everybody wanted,” said captain Megan Rapinoe about the upcoming showdown. “We’ve been traveling pretty deep in this World Cup. So I hope it’s just a total s—show circus. It’s going to be totally awesome.”

We won’t know what the scene will be like until Friday, but if ticket prices are to be any indication, it looks at though Rapinoe’s hopes will come to fruition.