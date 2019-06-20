The United States Women’s National Team’s dominant run through the group stage sets up a highly anticipated, high-stakes match at the World Cup

caption The United States Women’s National Team dominated their group, and now the biggest match of the World Cup looks likely to come before the final. source Marcio Machado/Getty Images

The United States once again dominated in their third match of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup against Sweden.

While the Americans had already advanced to the knockout round, the win on Thursday secured their position in the bracket, which sets up a potentially thrilling match against host-nation France in the quarterfinal.

The United States and France entered the tournament as co-favorites, and whoever wins their head-to-head matchup would be in great position to take home the trophy.

The win over Sweden was especially sweet for the American women, as the Swedes have proved a thorn in the team’s side in recent years, most notably knocking the USWNT out of medal contention at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

On Thursday, the Americans jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Lindsey Horan goal in the third minute of play and never looking back. (If the first link doesn’t work in your location, try the second.)

DREAM START FOR THE USA! ????????????????@LindseyHoran pounces in the box and the @USWNT take the lead on the first corner of the game! #FIFAWWC https://t.co/LvYgUnXC6t — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2019

A second goal came in the second half. Though it would be credited as an own goal by Sweden, from this angle is sure looks like Tobin Heath deserves the credit.

2-0 USA!@TobinHeath scores from a tight angle and the goal stands after a lengthy VAR review. #FIFAWWC https://t.co/DRpsL3v9wP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2019

The United States would not let up, controlling possession throughout the match and keeping another clean sheet – their third in three games of the tournament so far. While there was some uncharacteristic sloppiness in the midfield as the second half wound down, the Americans rolled with the punches to finish the group stage undefeated.

But by winning their group, the United States may have to face their biggest competition in the tournament well before the final.

In the first match of the knockout stage, the Americans will face Spain, and with a win their, chances are they’ll run into host-nation France in the quarterfinal in Paris.

While this year’s tournament features plenty of talented teams, the United States and France were widely considered the two favorites entering the World Cup. It’s a match that’d be fitting for the final, but due to how the knockout bracket took shape, the two teams instead would meet with a spot in the semifinal on the line.

In a preview of the World Cup, former U.S. men’s player and current Fox analyst Alexi Lalas predicted that the U.S. would lose a quarterfinal matchup with France.

Both teams have drawn the most raucous crowds of the tournament thus far, meaning the vibe at Parc de Princes should the teams eventually meet there should be incredible. That said, it’s a disappointing reality that for one of the two teams, the match will be the end of their run at the tournament.

There’s still plenty left to be decided – France needs to take care of Brazil and the United States must get past Spain before the two sides can meet in the quarterfinal. But should the bracket play out as expected, the can’t-miss match of the Women’s World Cup looks likely to come before the final.