One Hilton credit card bonus can get you 2 free nights in the Maldives, Bora Bora, or Hawaii

caption 130,000 Hilton points is enough for a free night at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives. source Waldorf Astoria Maldives/Facebook

The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card currently has an increased welcome bonus of 130,000 points and a free weekend night after you spend $4,000 in the first four months. This offer is available until August 28, 2019.

You can use 130,000 Hilton points to book some amazing award stays, including a free night at properties in Bora Bora and the Maldives. And if your stay includes a weekend, you can use the free weekend night to stretch your points.

Hilton doesn’t publish an award chart. Instead, you can search by dates to see how much a stay will cost with points, or you can use the hotel chain’s Points Explorer tool to see the minimum and maximum amount you’ll pay in points at a particular hotel.

Hilton is currently offering higher-than-usual welcome bonuses on three of its cobranded credit cards from Amex. If you want to earn as many points as possible and you’re not looking to open a business credit card, your best option of the trio will be the Hilton Honors Surpass Card, which has a $95 annual fee.

Until August 28, 2019 the Hilton Surpass Card is offering 130,000 bonus Hilton points to new card holders who spend $4,000 in the first four months. In addition to earning 130,000 points after you meet the minimum spending requirement, you’ll get a free weekend night from the welcome bonus. This isn’t part of the standard offer, so now is a great time to apply and get an extra night for an upcoming award stay.

If you’re planning on earning this 130,000-point bonus or you already have a stash of Hilton points, you may be wondering how to put those rewards to use. Hilton doesn’t publish an award chart – instead, it has a Points Explorer Tool that shows you the range of points you could be charged for a night at its hotel. You can also search by date to find out how much a points stay will cost you.

The highest-end Hilton hotels tend to charge around 95,000 points per night, so you can easily get at least one award night from this welcome offer. And don’t forget that free weekend night reward, which could get you hundreds of dollars in value if you use it at one of these higher-end Hilton properties.

Here are 10 amazing hotels you can book with 130,000 points from the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives

The Maldives is one of the most luxurious and expensive vacation destinations in the world, with room rates at most resorts exceeding $1,000 per night. The Waldorf Astoria Maldives is no exception. For 120,000 points per night, you can book a gorgeous 2,600-square-foot beach villa with a private pool that normally goes for $1,800.

The Surpass card also comes with Hilton Honors Gold elite status, which gets you a welcome amenity consisting of champagne and snacks. With food being so expensive in the Maldives, the complimentary daily afternoon snacks and 50% off at Nava Beach Club during select hours can add up to substantial savings.

Conrad Maldives

If you’re looking for a “cheaper” option in the Maldives, the Conrad requires 95,000 points per night for an overwater villa with a plunge pool. These rooms go for well over $900 per night, so you’re still getting a lot of value from your points. Hilton Gold members receive a complimentary bottle of wine and fruit amenity upon arrival. Additionally, Gold and Diamond elite members get free snacks and drinks at the daily happy hour.

Conrad Koh Samui

Every room at the Conrad Koh Samui has an ocean view and a private infinity pool. Redeeming 95,000 points per night at this resort can be a great use of the Hilton Surpass welcome bonus, especially since room rates can top $1,000 during the high season.

Conrad Bora Bora

If Bora Bora is on your bucket list, the welcome bonus from the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card can help you make it happen. A free night in a 1,000-square-foot King Garden View Suite will set you back 89,000 points. Combined with the free weekend from the Surpass card, you can save thousands of dollars on your trip .

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

source Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Resort/Facebook

If you’re traveling through Rome and want resort amenities in close proximity to the city, the Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri is a great option. For 80,000 points per night, you can book a Deluxe Room with a separate seating area and balcony.

Hilton Waikoloa Village

You don’t have to fly halfway around the world to the Maldives or Bora Bora when Hawaii has some of the most beautiful beaches anywhere. The Hilton Waikoloa Village is a great place to put that Hilton Surpass welcome bonus to good use. Rooms are available for just 60,000 points per night, so you can get two free nights with the 130,000 point bonus, and that’s before adding in the free weekend night.

Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo

The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo is a great vacation base for those who want all the amenities of a full-scale resort without the hassles of transportation. Located just two miles from Hilo Airport, the Grand Naniloa features a 9-hole golf course, a recreation desk where you can book water activities, an outdoor pool and more. At 50,000 points per night, the Grand Naniloa provides a great redemption value.

Trianon Palace Versailles

Located within walking distance of the famous Palace of Versailles, the Trianon Palace lets you experience life as a jaded 18th-century royal. The spacious rooms can be booked for 72,000 points per night, and guests can enjoy the beautiful grounds and a world-class spa. The on-site Gordon Ramsey restaurant re-opens in September 2019.

Waldorf Astoria Park City

Want to get maximum value from your points at a stateside hotel? Look no further than the Waldorf Astoria Park City. This ski destination is a great place to put your 130,000 points to use. Standard rooms go for 72,000 points per night. After completing the $4,000 spending requirement on the Hilton Surpass card, you’ll end up with at least 142,000 points – enough for two free nights. Work in a weekend stay, and you can put your free weekend night certificate to use as well.

Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Dubrovnik has in recent years experienced an even greater surge in popularity thanks to its appearance in Game of Thrones. The Hilton Dubrovnik is the perfect place to explore the Old City. Standard rooms normally go for 70,000 points per night, though you can book them for as little as 31,000 points during off-peak dates in October and November. That’s right: A single credit card welcome bonus can get you up to 10 nights at this magnificent hotel.