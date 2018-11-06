25 kitchen gifts anyone who just moved in to a new place will be thankful for

source Business Insider

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Snowe makes luxury home wares at reasonable prices for their first space. source Snowe

As someone who recently moved into her first apartment, I’ve seen (and experienced) what shopping for a new kitchen looks like. There’s a lot of ooh-ing and aah-ing at the pretty pieces of decor and cool gadgets we find after hours of online shopping, but there’s a lot less follow-through on the actual staples.

While shopping for your first kitchen sounds exciting, it can become a much more tedious – not to mention expensive – pursuit than expected. None of us had much to bring to the table other than what we’d collected through our college years along with the array of reject products that never made it in our parents kitchens and thus, become ours.

If you know someone who recently moved into their first apartment or home, chances are their kitchen could use some love too. Whether it’s the necessities they don’t want to spend money on themselves, gadgets they’ve probably never even heard of, or the staples that you swear by yourself – they’ll appreciate a useful gift for their space. Not only are they practical, but these gifts will bring them one step closer to making their new space really feel like home – and that’s a pretty cool thing to contribute to. Read on to find some of our favorite picks for kitchen gifts they’ll be grateful for this holiday season.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A bar tool set for mixologist hopefuls

source Nordstrom

There’s something about a well-made cocktail that just oozes sophistication. While they might still be perfectly content drinking the lukewarm Natural Lights of their college days, this tool set will be a welcomed gift that’ll not only class up their space, but their drinking habits as well. If you want to add something more, throw in the cocktail shaker (pictured above) to help them complete their first bar cart.

The only knife they need

source Brigade

When you’re a young professional, there’s a lot you could do with seventy five dollars. Spending all of that money on one kitchen knife? Not likely.

They might scoff at the idea of purchasing this for themselves, but they’ll surely appreciate if you get it for them. In the short tem, they’ll be content using this high-quality, versatile knife and in the long term this investment piece will keep them from continually repurchasing cheaper options, ultimately saving them some money down the road

A multi-functional panini press

source Amazon

In a small space, every appliance has to prove itself to claim it’s territory. So, while you may be tempted to get them an ice cream maker, you’re better off going for something a little more versatile. A panini press that also functions as an indoor grill does just that, making it a great gadget they can use to make paninis, or even grill meat and vegetables easily. Plus, it’s small enough to store when they’re not using it.

A set of cool coasters they’ll appreciate

source Nordstroms

They likely spent too much time picking out the perfect coffee table to fit their space – don’t let them ruin it with an easily avoidable water ring. Coasters might seem like a lackluster gift, but this set mixes marble and wood to make an aesthetically interesting set they’ll want to show off.

A spoon rest that also lends a helpful reminder

source Crate & Barrel

Seasoned cooks and homemakers alike know the value of a spoon rest. It’s an underrated but really useful addition to any kitchen. This one is even decorated with some quick measurement conversions so they don’t have to second-guess themselves when making any of their favorite recipes.

A set of classy placements because they’re adults now

source West Elm

Placemats are one of the things they should have, but probably don’t want to spend their own money on. Pick a set like these, which add some intrigue with their woven texture, but won’t clash with most decor styles.

A retro egg cooker that makes a super easy breakfast

source West Elm

Eggs make a pretty easy, healthy breakfast, but on hectic mornings, turning on the stove to make them can become a process that is more trouble than its worth. This mini egg cooker is so easy to use – they can set it up and simultaneously get ready, knowing their eggs will come out just how they like them without having to check on them every few minutes. Plus, the retro style will look really cute on their kitchen counter.

Their first cookbook to start their collection

source Amazon

Is it just me, or does it seem like a shelf reserved for a well-curated cookbook collection is a requirement for all adult kitchens? Either way, help them get started on making a collection of their own with Ina Garten’s newest cookbook. It’s a great starting point since it’s geared at home cooks, and amateurs and expert alike will love it.

A pressure cooker they’ll use for just about everything

source Amazon

With seven unique functions, this is probably one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you could give for $100. Instant Pots can make delicious soups, slow-cooked meats, rice, chili, and plenty of other dishes with just the press of some buttons. It’s the ultimate one-pot meal solution – there’s no wonder it’s gained a cult-following.

A coffee maker that fits in their small space

source Amazon

Help them save time and money with this quick and easy way to get their caffeine fix each morning. You can also add some reusable pods so they can always brew their favorite grounds, and save some plastic too.

A cast-iron Dutch oven for serious chefs

source Williams Sonoma

A beautiful, cast-iron dutch oven from Le Creuset is one of the items that those who really love to cook will go crazy for. It’s definitely not cheap, but it’ll find a place in all of their kitchens to come, making it a truly special gift.

A set of pots and pans to get them started

source Made In Cookware

A set of good pots and pans is a kitchen staple. Help them get cooking with this Made In starter kit with all the essentials – a sauce pan, stock pot, and frying pan. Thanks to their direct-to-consumer model, you’ll find quality cookware at lower prices at Made In. If you’d rather customize a bundle for them, you can choose from all of Made In’s cookware collections.

A set of seven fundamental kitchen tools

source Material

Left to their own devices, they might end up collecting random kitchen tools until their utensil drawer is a cluttered mess. Make it easy for them to stay organized by gifting this set from Material. The Fundamentals, as it’s aptly named, comes with seven essential kitchen utensils that are all they really need, and a utensil holder to keep everything tidy.

A sleek electric kettle

source Amazon

If you’re going to get them a kettle, go for a nice electric one. This one heats up water in a pinch, plus they don’t have to worry about leaving the stove on when they’re done. The sleek combination of stainless steel and glass also adds an air of sophistication to this kitchen essential.

Dishes they can use to cook and store leftovers

source Amazon

When living under their parents roof, there was likely always an abundance of food storage containers. They’re one of the items that they probably won’t realize they need until they’re in a pinch looking for somewhere to store their leftovers. Do them a favor and just get them a set of these glass Pyrex dishes. They’re dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe, so they do a great job of storing pretty much anything.

Oil and vinegar holders that are sophisticated and practical

source Amazon

Accidentally pouring way too much olive oil into the pan or on top of a salad – it’s a classic kitchen faux pas, but can be easily avoided. Give them these glass bottles for their oil and vinegar. They have a classier look than the original packaging, along with two spouts so they can choose whether they want to pour a little, or a lot.

A functional piece of kitchen decor

source Crate & Barrel

Finding a safe place to keep your sharp kitchen knives can be difficult, especially in a small space where there’s no room for a knife block. That’s why they’ll love this magnetic knife bar – it can be easily mounted to the wall and used to hold knives of all shapes and sizes. The natural acacia wood also adds a rustic visual aesthetic to any kitchen.

A serving tray for their first dinner party

source Uncommon Goods

There’s no better way to inaugurate their new kitchen than a dinner party. Give them the tools to make it happen – like this serving tray that has spaces for their favorite cheeses, crackers, and dips.

Non-stick cookie sheets that they can clean and store easily

source Williams Sonoma

If they love to bake, they need these Silpat baking sheets. They’re made of a non-stick silicone that makes them super easy to clean, as well as roll up and store in tighter spaces. This cookie sheet is a versatile option, but Silpat also sells a wide range of sheets and pans that cater to all different types of baked goods.

An innovative dish rack

source Amazon

A $50 dish rack – I hear the cringing already. Hear me out, though. They probably don’t want to spend that much on a dish rack, let alone even buy a dish rack in the first place – but the whole dishtowel-on-the-counter method should be ditched post-college. This Simplehuman dish rack is thoughtfully designed to drain water back into the sink, so they can keep their dishes clean and their counter dry.

A set of dishwasher-safe wine glasses

source Snowe

So they’re ready to retire the red solo cups, but are they really ready for delicate crystal wine glasses? Snowe has an option that looks and feels just fancy enough. They’ll savor every glass sipped out of these, but can also be at ease knowing they can throw them in the dishwasher without worrying about breaking them.

A utensil holder they probably didn’t know they need

source West Elm

Currently, my roommates and I have repurposed a vase to stand in as a utensil holder in our kitchen. It’s something that’s not first of mind when apartment shopping, but becomes glaringly necessary when you have utensils spread throughout different kitchen shelves and drawers just to store them somewhere. This utensil holder keeps everything in one convenient place and the minimal style will look nice on their counter, too.

A blender that makes so much more than just smoothies

source Williams Sonoma

Smoothies, hot soups, ice cream, frozen margaritas – there’s so much a Vitamix blender can do. If you want to get them a really good blender, this one is the best of the best and will become a kitchen staple in no time.

A nice set of bamboo cutting boards

source Wayfair

On their own, they’ll probably pick one of the cheap plastic cutting board options out there. While there’s nothing wrong with that, these bamboo ones are undeniably nicer. They can be hung up to save pantry space or even used as serving trays – for that dinner party I mentioned before.

A classy wine stopper so their good stuff doesn’t go to waste

source Williams Sonoma

Enjoying a nice glass of wine after a long day is an adult thing, right? If they like to drink wine, get them one (or more) of these stoppers – they’ll thank you for helping their bottles last longer. Pair this with a bottle of their favorite blend to complete a really thoughtful gift.

Do you have someone in your life who’s difficult to shop for? Fill out this form and we will reply to you with personalized gift suggestions.