36 weird but useful things we bought using Amazon Prime

A cat condo

Amazon is home to a catalog of millions of products. With Amazon Prime, you can get many of them in just two days, sometimes less.

We polled our colleagues at Business Insider to find the weirdest yet most useful products they’ve ever purchased with Prime.

From practical home goods to funky gadgets, here are the 36 random products Business Insider employees have purchased with Prime.

Amazon is called “The Everything Store” for good reason: We use it for everything.

Thanks to Amazon Prime, whatever we order, we never have to wait longer than two days for it to arrive at our door. Sometimes our items even show up the same day.

But with great purchasing power comes some unusual choices.

I asked my Business Insider colleagues to share the best things they’ve bought on a whim using Amazon Prime, and I got some interesting responses. From the practical (hangers) to the nostalgic (a box of Rice Krispies cereal), to the strangely unique (a nose flute), Amazon is home to a variety of random products.

Given the random nature of these picks, we’ve decided to keep everyone anonymous. Responses have been lightly edited for grammar and length.

Check out 37 of our favorite weird but great Amazon Prime buys below:

A cat condo

Have a cat? Do yourself a favor and buy them a couple of these stackable boxes and tunnels. We’ve dubbed our setup “Box City” and it’s our cat Lady’s favorite place to nap and play! For cardboard, they’ve held up impressively well since we bought them six months ago.

Mop slippers

From a treadmill to fake plants to books, I buy everything on Amazon. But the best thing I’ve ever bought would have to be these adorable Microfiber Mop Slippers. They clean my hardwood floors while I run around the apartment. Also my feet get really hot in shoes so I like that they’re a flip flop style so my toes can breathe. And, they’re and washable!

A box of cereal

It turns out my favorite childhood cereal is still available to buy on Amazon. I was so excited that I bought four boxes. Best 2 a.m. purchase ever!

A pizza steel

I bought two pizza steels while at dinner once. I only meant to buy one, but they were both there before I got back to my house the next day.

A gas detector

Gas leaks are no joke, so when I thought I had one in my apartment I bought this portable detector. I was able to pinpoint the source of the leak so that I could alert my management company and get it fixed.

A funny mug

My partner accidentally broke my cow mug while washing the dishes, and a replacement was ordered on Amazon within the hour. It brings me such joy … I don’t even like cows that much.

Flavored candy corn

I recently spent around $15 to order apple-flavored candy corn. I was devastated that Dylan’s Candy Bar wasn’t selling flavored candy corns this year (they had about 20 different kinds last year!), so in my distress I turned to Amazon, and they had so many weird flavors to choose from! Thanks for fueling my candy addiction, Amazon.

A cooling eye mask

Whenever I wake up with puffy eyes or just need to cool down on the couch over the summer, I pop this inside the freezer and then directly onto my face. I don’t recommend leaving it in there for more than 15 minutes – your skin will scream at you – but it’s good at de-puffing, potentially minimizing pores, and cooling you down overall.

A 3DS game

I’m a big fan of Amazon Prime. It’s really brought out the inner child in me with products like these!

A streaming stick

In one day, I cancelled my cable service, ordered a Roku streaming stick through Amazon Prime, and my package was waiting at my apartment by the time I got home from the office. I am still in awe of Prime’s complimentary same-day shipping. It’s like going shopping at a regular store without leaving your desk.

Straws

I once ordered straws and nothing else.

A LifeStraw

I bought a couple of these personal water filters on Amazon Prime Day to add to my family’s emergency to-go bag … and I wasn’t the only person who stocked up.

A bed frame

I bought an entire bed frame off Amazon Prime Now.

For anyone who hasn’t used it, it’s Amazon’s courier service – basically, anything that’s in the local warehouses can be shipped out to you within one or two hours.

It’s a pretty mundane product, but you have to hand it to the company for nailing logistics down to the point where you can get a heavy, unwieldy package from Manhattan to Brooklyn for rock-bottom prices. (I tipped, generously.)

Apologies to the poor soul who had to load it onto the van for being that guy.

An electric toothbrush

I recently bought this toothbrush, and it has changed the way I look at brushing my teeth. It used to feel like a chore, but this takes the work out of it. It also seems really efficient, it’s decently priced, has great battery life, and best of all, it runs for two minutes so I can’t rush or underbrush.

Silicone wedding bands

My husband and I are really active and travel a lot, and we’re always worried about destroying/losing our wedding rings when we’re playing sports/hiking/swimming/staying in places we don’t know much about, so for an anniversary present I bought us both these Qalo rings.

They’re made of medical-grade silicone and they’re super comfortable. Lots of users have switched to silicone rings permanently; I haven’t gone that far yet, but I can see myself doing it in the future. Also, a couple started the company, and they do lots of philanthropic work. Cute.

A speaker system

I picked these up when my Klipsch speakers blew out. Figured they were a budget buy and wouldn’t last long. Almost four years of daily use later, they still sound great – no issues whatsoever.

Sand coasters

I just bought these as stocking stuffers for our beach vacation that begins the day after Christmas. Super excited about them!

LEGOs

I ordered the Lego Simpsons house for myself, a crazy Simpsons fan.

An umbrella

This beach umbrella gets used nearly every weekend during the summer months. I’ve lost a few of the original stakes, but replacements are cheap.

A grill

The grill I ordered ended up coming early (the next day)!

Cheap earbuds

I was looking for some headphones to wear while exercising, but didn’t want to shell out for a premium pair – I know I’d either destroy them or lose them. This pair was one of the cheapest I’ve ever purchased, but they are by far the best.

They clip to my shirt to stay put, a wire cinch keeps them from getting tangled on weight-lifting equipment, and they even come with a carrying pouch. When I’m exercising, they stay firmly in my ear, sound halfway decent, and simply will not die.

I’ve run in the rain with them, left them outside, and even stepped on them. And they come in some cool colors! Best $18 I’ve ever spent (editor’s note: The price has since changed).

An adult coloring book

Who said coloring books are just for kids? I’m pretty fidgety, so I like keeping my hands occupied. A coloring book is a fun way to exercise creativity, mindfulness, and put my restlessness at bay. Plus, in the end, you’re left with a pretty picture.

A kinetic toy

This is pretty odd. I bought this off of Amazon and it’s super fun to play with. You can see how it works here.

An apple peeler

I love this apple peeler/corer/slicer … it’s genius!

Protein bars

Muscle Pharm Combat Crunch Baked Protein Bars (12-Pack), $15.39 I recently bought these protein bars. My family all agrees that they’re super filling!

Lens wipes

These wipes are great. My sister-in-law used to yell at me for using Windex to clean my glasses; she works in the industry and says that Windex destroys the coating on eye glasses. These wipes, on the other hand, don’t do that. A bonus after I wipe my glasses clean; I use the wipe to clean my phone.

Itch-relieving oil

Feeling itchy? Tamanu Oil is a natural product I use to treat dry skin.

A nose hair trimmer

This all-in-one trimmer keeps my nose and brow hairs at bay. Plus, it’s washable.

A candle lighter

I first read about this weird but very helpful candle lighter in my colleague Connie Chen’s review, and I bought one immediately after. It’s a small thing, but I love that I’m no longer wasting non-refillable plastic lighters thanks to a rechargeable version, and the flexible neck means I no longer have to contort my hand or even lift a candle to light one where it stands. Again, a small thing, but surprisingly very convenient.

A nose flute

I bought this very strange but awesome product on Amazon. I saw a blog post about someone giving this as a gift and I kind of thought it was brilliant.

Incense bricks

I typically loathe incense, and find that they often leave behind a smell as equally offensive as stale cigarette smoke. But potpourri is expensive, and air fresheners just smell like … air fresheners. In fact, they remind me of being in taxi cabs, and I tend not to want to feel like I’m sitting in the backseat of a taxi when I’m in my living room.

Alas, I’ve struck a compromise and found some incense I can not only stand but enjoy. Incensio de Santa Fe offers seven different scents, but they’re all clean, compressed sawdust from the respective hardwood on the label. My favorite is piñon (pine), which I find to offer the kind of fresh, bright, and uplifting aroma I like to keep flowing throughout my household.

A facial hair trimmer

I recently bought this because I wanted to get rid of the peach fuzz that’s on the side of my face, upper lip, and chin line. So far, I love it. The head pivots, which means it works with the contours of your face so it doesn’t end up snagging at your skin. It also comes with eyebrow trimmers. While I don’t use these attachments, for someone who is averse to plucking, waxing, or threading, this could be a great alternative.

A stud finder

I wasn’t sure what to get my dad for Father’s Day. He can be pretty particular with gifts but he loves to play with new gadgets like they are toys. I was scrolling through Amazon and came across this stud finder. In reality, my dad knows where all the studs are in my family’s house, but I figured he’d have fun going around the house scanning the walls … I was right.

Sardines

I eat a lot of canned fish, and I’m not embarrassed to say it, even as someone who routinely catches their own fish and makes sure it hits the table within 24 hours. Canned fish is high in iron, and as easy as popping a can and toasting a bit of bread for a quick and affordable (I get a 12-pack for about $26), healthy snack.

I also end up spending a good deal less than I would were I to head to the local grocery in Brooklyn. This is an easy backup to have on hand for a snack, or part of a balanced meal, at a moment’s notice. It also makes for good survival food, should disaster strike.

Food Coloring

Any baker looking to expand their repertoire won’t regret buying this food-coloring kit. A food blogger I follow uses it, and the range of colors you can create with it is really cool.

Toilet Paper

It sucks to run out of toilet paper, so I buy it in bulk. Amazon’s house-brand is surprisingly really good.