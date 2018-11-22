Usher in A Prosperous Year of The Pig With RISIS’ 2019 Zodiac Collection

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 November 2018 – Usher in a wave of good fortune and prosperity this Chinese New Year with the 2019 Zodiac Collection from RISIS. Inspired by the optimism and generosity of the twelfth Chinese Zodiac animal, the sculptures are a celebration of abundance, success and wealth. Ranging from Harvest to Fortune of Harmony, Four-tunes of Happiness, Happy Goal Lucky and Legend of XII Pig, the 24K Swiss gold-plated pig sculptures are an auspicious addition to any living space or a propitious gift for good fortune and happiness. The items are available in-stores from November 2018 onwards.





HARVEST

Harvest reveals a jubilant pig basking atop a bed of golden wheat strewn across an amber-coloured Liu Li base of wealth coins. From the intricate weaving pattern of each stalk of real wheat plated in gold to the elaborate carvings on the base, Harvest is an opulent sculpture that showcases a wealth of detail in its splendid proportions. A paean to supreme craftsmanship, Harvest communicates peace, stability and prosperity with the utmost artistry.

FORTUNE OF HARMONY

Fortune of Harmony conveys a message of harmony beckoning of wealth and prosperity through family and team spirit. Five pigs support the continuous representation of wealth, reaching greater heights as they lift a multi-coloured Liu Li ball into a cloud of Chinese character, “吉“, which represents good luck and fortune. Made up of three separate parts that can be displayed in three different ways, the intricately designed sculpture symbolises the building of wealth and prosperity through collective effort. It is an auspicious gift that stacks fortune in your favour for the coming year.

FOUR-TUNES OF HAPPINESS

Four-tunes of Happiness ingeniously unveils a veritable treasure of surprises; two joyous pigs holding a gold ingot and a money bag surrounding the traditional coin of wealth. The sculpture can be displayed on all its four sides, representing continuous wealth. Creative sculpting creates the visual effect of four pigs in different positions, each holding a memento of wealth, symbolising great fortune and prosperity throughout the four seasons. Inspired by the legend of the four-happiness doll that was commissioned by an emperor and the popular auspicious item used in weddings, Four-tunes of Happiness is a wondrous gift that brilliantly celebrates happiness and prosperity.

HAPPY GOAL LUCKY

A joyous little piglet holds a movable tablet with the Chinese character representing “Fortune” (福) on it. Reminiscent of the Japanese fortune cat, Maneki Neko, its raised trotter invites prosperity and happiness, while the movable tablet symbolises the welcoming motion of one’s fortune from any direction. Happy Goal Lucky makes an intricate sculpture that attracts wealth, luck and joy in the most pleasing manner.

LEGEND OF 12 — PIG

Adorned with the Chinese character (福) at the side, Legend of XII Pig symbolizes wealth and good luck. The sculpture looks forward to a future filled with good fortune and happiness as it glances into the horizon. A symbol of abundance and prosperity that makes up a wonderful life, this intricate piece makes a propitious gift that foretells a year full of joy and fruitfulness.

This Chinese New Year, bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune into your living space and to your loved ones with the Chinese Zodiac Pig sculptures from RISIS. For more information, visit: https://risis.com/shop/

About RISIS Private Limited (RISIS)

Built from a dream to encapsulate natural orchid blooms in pure gold, a quest which led to the creation of the Singapore icon — the 24K gold-plated RISIS Orchids, a work of art created by both nature and men. Since 1976, RISIS worked with dedicated craftsmen and designers to continue the RISIS dream, perfecting the gold plating process into an expanded collection of jewelry, gifts, home and lifestyle range, with the firm belief to have their products designed, crafted and produced in-house, for absolute control and precision in product quality.

Every single piece of RISIS product is pridefully handcrafted and sincerely made — a RISIS promise. For more information, visit: https://risis.com/shop/

