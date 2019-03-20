Someone used a 36-year-old coupon to save 20 cents and the internet can’t handle it

- source
- Chris Potter/Flickr
- Anatoly Shashkin is a supermarket manager.
- Someone used a coupon from 1983 at his store to save 20 cents on Crisco oil.
- He tweeted a photo of the coupon and it’s going viral.
Anatoly Shashkin has been a supermarket manager for 13 years (as well as a gaming YouTuber and podcaster on the side). But this was a first.
A customer recently came into his store with a coupon to save 20 cents on Crisco oil from 1983. That’s a 36-year-old coupon.
Shashkin posted a photo on Twitter, where it went viral with nearly 2,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.
Someone just redeemed a THIRTY SIX year old coupon at my store ???? pic.twitter.com/ij01j9cj9w
— Anatoly Shashkin???? (@dosnostalgic) March 19, 2019
People were impressed that someone had managed to hold onto it for this long.
I never knew I wanted to collect vintage coupons until today. Look at that beauty! ????
— Not Jenelle Evans (@HaveAHeartx3) March 20, 2019
Lmao I'm cackling. They were determined to save that 20c!
— James Fluker (@JamesFluker) March 19, 2019
Odds are the coupon itself is worth more to a collector…
— It is I, Niels; Queervidual. Knight of Autumn (@MtgKaylesh) March 19, 2019
???? This coupon is older than I am
— unapologetic ???? (@un_changed) March 20, 2019
mad respect
— Mim Volmar (@Mimvol) March 20, 2019
Some also pointed out that the inflation rate since 1983 has made the 20 cent discount less valuable.
Joke's on them. $.20 in 1983 is worth $.50 today after inflation. 😛
— Ocho (@BigMikeyOcho) March 19, 2019
Economically speaking, it probably would have been more useful 35 years ago due to inflation but hey twenty cents is twenty cents
— Alex St. John (@AlexStJohn) March 20, 2019
Better late than never, as far as coupons are concerned.