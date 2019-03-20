Someone used a 36-year-old coupon to save 20 cents and the internet can’t handle it

caption Couponing is a popular way to save money. source Chris Potter/Flickr

Anatoly Shashkin is a supermarket manager.

Someone used a coupon from 1983 at his store to save 20 cents on Crisco oil.

He tweeted a photo of the coupon and it’s going viral.

Anatoly Shashkin has been a supermarket manager for 13 years (as well as a gaming YouTuber and podcaster on the side). But this was a first.

A customer recently came into his store with a coupon to save 20 cents on Crisco oil from 1983. That’s a 36-year-old coupon.

Shashkin posted a photo on Twitter, where it went viral with nearly 2,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.

Someone just redeemed a THIRTY SIX year old coupon at my store ???? pic.twitter.com/ij01j9cj9w — Anatoly Shashkin???? (@dosnostalgic) March 19, 2019

People were impressed that someone had managed to hold onto it for this long.

I never knew I wanted to collect vintage coupons until today. Look at that beauty! ???? — Not Jenelle Evans (@HaveAHeartx3) March 20, 2019

Lmao I'm cackling. They were determined to save that 20c! — James Fluker (@JamesFluker) March 19, 2019

Odds are the coupon itself is worth more to a collector… — It is I, Niels; Queervidual. Knight of Autumn (@MtgKaylesh) March 19, 2019

???? This coupon is older than I am — unapologetic ???? (@un_changed) March 20, 2019

mad respect — Mim Volmar (@Mimvol) March 20, 2019

Some also pointed out that the inflation rate since 1983 has made the 20 cent discount less valuable.

Joke's on them. $.20 in 1983 is worth $.50 today after inflation. 😛 — Ocho (@BigMikeyOcho) March 19, 2019

Economically speaking, it probably would have been more useful 35 years ago due to inflation but hey twenty cents is twenty cents — Alex St. John (@AlexStJohn) March 20, 2019

Better late than never, as far as coupons are concerned.