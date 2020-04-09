A USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor with coronavirus was taken to the ICU, as cases on the aircraft carrier continue to rise

caption The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), front, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), transit in formation. source U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera

A sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has been taken to the US Naval Hospital Guam and placed in an intensive care unit.

The sailor tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, March 30.

The sailor taken to the ICU Thursday appears to be the first hospitalized USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor since the outbreak began.

A US Navy sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was taken to the hospital and placed in an intensive care unit, the Navy said in a statement to Insider.

The sailor, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, March 30, was taken to the US Naval Hospital Guam, the statement said.

At the time of hospitalization, the sailor was in a 14-day quarantine at Naval Base Guam.

NBC News first reported the story, and said the sailor was found unresponsive in isolation.

As of Thursday morning, the number of sailors who have tested positive for the coronavirus aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt was 416, significantly higher than the 286 cases reported by the Navy on Wednesday.

