USWNT costumes were popular this year from kids of all ages and genders

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-
World Cup Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner Megan Rapinoe was a popular costume choice for little girls and little boys alike this Halloween.

  • Halloween costumes inspired by sports icons are common each year, but stars from the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) were a particularly popular choice for 2019.
  • From boys with pink hair dressed as Megan Rapinoe and tiny Alex Morgans to a little Julie Ertz with a zombie twist, kids across the country strapped up their boots to personify their favorite World Cup champions.
  • Check out some of the best photos below:
Halloween costumes inspired by sports icons are common each year, but stars from the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) were a particularly popular choice for 2019.

From boys with pink hair dressed as Megan Rapinoe and tiny Alex Morgans to a little Julie Ertz with a zombie twist, kids across the country strapped up their boots to personify their favorite World Cup champions.

Check out some of this Halloween’s best USWNT costumes below:

This little boy wanted nothing more than to be superstar striker Alex Morgan this Halloween.

And he wasn’t the only one.

This little girl even sipped some tea on ’em.

But World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot winner Megan Rapinoe was, by far, the most popular costume.

Everyone from young boys…

…to young girls…

…and even babies rocked Rapinoe’s signature pink-dyed pixie cut.

This girl’s got four stars on her shirt.

And this one is still celebrating the World Cup victory nearly four months later.

But this little Pinoe is a bit more calm, cool, and collected about the USWNT’s fourth World Cup victory.

Some other players had some representation, too! This little girl dressed like her favorite player, Julie Ertz.

So did this one, but with an undead twist.

There was at least one tiny Carli Lloyd running around as well.

And this toddler dressed as herself — a future USWNT star.

Some families even got in on the action. Here with have a Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan alongside a James Madison University cheerleader.

These three channeled their inner Carli Lloyd, Rose Lavelle, and Megan Rapinoe. None of them like red cards.

And these sisters even recreated Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe’s famous shot from their sports illustrated cover.

But no matter their age or gender, it’s clear that the USWNT has had quite an impact on these kids.

