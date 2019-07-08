Take a look at the exclusive private jet the US Women’s National Team flew home from the World Cup

The US Women’s National Team won its second straight World Cup on Sunday, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

On Monday, they headed from the tournament in France to New York, where they’ll appear in a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday.

They flew in an exclusive chartered 757-200 jet, traveling back to the US in comfort and luxury. Read on to take a look at what the plane is like.

The US Women’s National soccer team made it home following its dominating performance in the Women’s World Cup in France – and they flew back to the US in style.

WE’RE COMING HOME. See you soon, ???????? pic.twitter.com/94k2iiRPDa — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 8, 2019

Monday morning, the team’s official Twitter account posted a photo of players in front of an unmarked jet, and a few eagle-eyed aviation enthusiasts were able to identify the plane.

Looks like they’re flying a VIP configured GainJet 757-200. Registration is SX-RFA and it repositioned to Lyon early this morning. #AvGeek https://t.co/HcM6CpBySf — NYCAviation (@NYCAviation) July 8, 2019

NYCAviation, a New York-area aviation group, identified the plane as a 757-200, with the registration SX-RFA, flown by charter airline GainJet.

Although the US Soccer Federation did not immediately return a request for confirmation, FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking program, dug into its data to confirm the identification based on “the visual appearance of the aircraft, it’s historical use, current flight path, and departure time,” according to spokesperson Ian Petchenik.

The jet, which has a range of 4,500 nautical miles, is frequently used as a VIP and sports team charter. It’s configured to seat up to 62 people, according to GainJets’ website, and features comfortable, spacious seats, a massive lavatory, and even an onboard stateroom. The cabin is divided into a few different sections to add privacy.

Take a look below at a typical layout for the jet, which can be adjusted based on a client’s needs. While it is not certain what amenities or layouts were selected for this particular trip, the plane’s 10 ton baggage hold capacity should be more than enough for one of the most crucial pieces of cargo: the World Cup trophy.

This is the standard layout of the GainJet 757-200 that’s flying the US Women’s National Team back home from its World Cup win in France.

source GainJet

The plane is configured to seat up to 62 people, with both traditional seating…

source GainJet

…And more luxurious seats arranged to allow up to four people to dine together.

source GainJet

Even the regular seats are wider and offer more legroom than anything you’d find in economy on a commercial flight, though.

source GainJet

While it’s up to the client to select catering, luxurious meals and drinks are an option on any flight.

source GainJet

A highlight is the jet’s stateroom, which can be configured as a bedroom, an office, or a lounge.

source GainJet

The stateroom even has its own en suite bathroom.