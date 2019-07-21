USWNT star Megan Rapinoe rips into ‘disgusting’ Trump tweets, weighs in on candidates she’s interested in for 2020

caption Megan Rapinoe holds the trophy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup while the US team arrives at the Newark International Airport on July 8, 2019. source REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FIFA Women’s World Cup winner and US Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe called President Donald Trump’s tweets criticizing four congresswomen of color “disgusting,” in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones on Saturday.

Rapinoe, who is an outspoken critic of Trump, told Jones, “To say it’s disappointing is … it doesn’t even come close.”

She’s interested in Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, and when asked by Jones if it was time to elect a woman for president, she answered, “yeah!”

Rapinoe has gained both notoriety and praise – depending on your party affiliation – for her unabashed political statements.

Trump recently tweeted, referencing freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, saying they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Three of the four congresswomen were born in the United States. Rep. Omar was born in Somalia and moved the US at age 10 as a refugee; she became a citizen at age 17.

The tweets have been condemned by some, while others are embracing Trump’s rhetoric. At a Trump campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, the crowd chanted, “send her back” after Trump mentioned Rep. Omar. Trump later said he was not “happy” with the chant, but then flipped and said the people at the rally were “incredible patriots.”

Fresh off the USWNT’s World Cup win in France, the winner of the 2019 Golden Boot and Golden Ball, also weighed in on the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates.

“Maybe it’s time for us as a country to just embrace a woman” for president, she said.

Rapinoe has gained both notoriety and praise – depending on your party affiliation – for her unabashed political statements. In 2016 she kneeled to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality, and during the World Cup, a January video of her saying, “I’m not going to the f—ing White House” if the team won, went viral.

“I think that I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American,” Rapinoe said in an interview earlier this month responding to those who have called her “un-American.” “If we want to talk about the ideals that we stand for, all the songs and the anthem and sort of what we were founded on, I think I’m extremely American.”

During her speech at the ticker-tape parade in New York City to celebrate the World Cup win, Rapinoe said, “We have to love more, hate less.”

“We’ve got to listen more and talk less,” she continued. “We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility, every single person here. Every single person who’s not here; Every single person who doesn’t want to be here. Every single person who agrees and doesn’t agree. It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

However, she won’t be running for office herself, she said responding to a question from Jones.

“No,” she replied. “I’m not going to run. I’m, like, wildly unqualified to be running for office.”