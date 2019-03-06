A US Women’s soccer player gave a great, NSFW speech in one of the team’s final tune-ups before the World Cup

source via FS1/USWNT

The US Women’s National Team beat Brazil, 1-0, on Tuesday night in the SheBelieves Cup, but the highlight may have been a fiery halftime speech from midfielder McCall Zerboni.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first half, cameras caught Zerboni in the huddle, prepping her teammates for the second half. Her fiery speech included some not-safe-for-work language.

“We are winners,” Zerboni said. “Winners do the right thing every moment of every game. We have 45 more minutes to do the right thing together. Do not let down, do not show weakness. We’re f—ing winners.”

The speech didn’t quite have the intended results, as the US didn’t score in the second half. Still, the Americans protected their lead, which is more than can be said for previous matches in the Cup, in which they squandered leads.

Their lone goal came off a beautiful counterattack by Tobin Heath, who was able to bury the ball in the net on a rebound.

What a counter by the USWNT! ⚽️ Tobin Heath puts in the rebound with a clinical finish for the 1-0 lead after Morgan's shot is saved. ???????? #SheBelieves pic.twitter.com/zrE6kDlRsW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 6, 2019

Throughout the tournament, the US failed to capitalize on chances, outshooting opponents 51-22 but finishing with an aggregate score of just plus-1.

There’s a feeling that the US will have to play better if it wants to repeat in the Women’s World Cup this summer. It has five matches before the group stage begins in June.

Zerboni, who has a shot at making her first World Cup at 32, seems to be trying to help the team round into form.

Watch the speech below (Warning: language):