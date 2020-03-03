LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s Utah Democratic primary

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

Utah is holding their primary today, with polls closing at 8 p.m. local time, 10 p.m. Eastern.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Read Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Utah is hosting one of the 16 Democratic party primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday. Polls in close at 8 p.m. local time and 10 p.m ET.

Utah primary results:

Catch up on live coverage from the primary:

While you wait for Utah’s results to come in, head over to our main Super Tuesday post to follow all the action.

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake in the primary?

Utah has been allocated 29 pledged delegates who will go to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee this July to select the nominee. Of those 29, 10 delegates will be allocated proportionally based on the state-wide vote, while the remaining 19 will be won at the congressional district level. The only purple district in the state is the 4th Congressional District, which is worth 7 delegates; the other three districts are heavily conservative and account for four apiece.

Candidates must reach a 15% threshold in order to win delegates at both the state-wide and congressional district level.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polling data, Sanders has a slight lead, but with just two polls taken from the state in 2020 it’s anyone’s game.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast, Sanders is forecasted to win an average 35% of the vote, and in 90% of simulations, he wins the state and leaves with the most delegates. Given the paucity of polling and the dynamic events happening in the race, anything could happen.