A 14-year-old girl died at Glacier National Park after falling rocks struck her family’s car

A 14-year-old girl from Utah died at Glacier National Park after falling rocks struck her family’s car on Monday.

The girl was traveling in a car with her parents and two other children on the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road in the Montana park when rocks struck their vehicle.

Park officials said the rocks that hit the car were between fist-sized and 12 inches in diameter.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 14-year-old girl from Utah died at Montana’s Glacier National Park after falling rocks struck her family’s car on Monday, officials said.

The girl was traveling in a car with her parents and two other children on the park’s scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road when rocks struck their vehicle, officials told NBC Montana.

Falling rocks hit the top of the car and shattered the rear windshield, causing fatal injuries to the 14-year-old. Park officials said the rocks that hit the car were between fist-sized and 12 inches in diameter.

“The park estimates that the amount of debris could have filled the bed of a pickup truck. The rocks fell from an unknown height from the mountains above the road,” officials said in a statement.

Read more: A 21-year-old Romanian tourist died after slipping from the base of a waterfall at Yosemite

The two adults in the vehicle suffered significant bruising in the accident, and the other children had minor injuries.

The girl’s identity was not made public by officials.

A helicopter was sent to airlift the girl to the hospital, but she was unable to be taken because she was in “unstable condition.” She instead was taken by ambulance but died along the way to a hospital in Kalispell.

The last fatal injury from falling rocks at Going-to-the-Sun Road was in 1996, the park said.

“The park extends its deepest condolences to the girl’s family, and thanks its partner emergency care providers for the significant response,” park officials said.