A Utah mother called 911 when she was desperate for baby formula in the middle of the night, and police officers delivered it to her

A Utah mother was desperate to feed her six-week-old baby in the middle of the night, and police officers came to her rescue.

Shannon Bird said she was unable to breastfeed, and had five children at home and couldn’t leave to go to the store at 2 a.m., so she called 911 to ask for help.

The local police department told USA Today that Bird did the right thing – two officers soon arrived at her home with formula for the baby.

Shannon Bird told USA Today she was at her wits’ end around 2 a.m. on January 28 and didn’t know where else to turn.

She told the newspaper she was unable to breastfeed, was fresh out of the milk she usually kept stored in her freezer, she had five children at home, and her husband was out of town.

Bird said she was unwell and didn’t feel able to load all five children into her car, and none of her neighbors answered her calls for help. So she dialed 911.

“I don’t even know what to do. This is so stupid … I can’t make any milk for her right now, and I have no formula, and I have no idea how I can get formula to her,” Bird told the 911 dispatcher, asking if an officer could come to the house and mind her children while she went to the store for formula.

Bird told the dispatcher she’d never been in such a predicament, but had no idea what else to do.

“My milk just literally dried out,” she said on the call. “This is my fifth kid and this has never happened.”

But officers were soon dispatched to Bird’s home carrying a gallon of cow’s milk from the store, according to CNN. When Bird told them she needed baby formula instead, they returned to the store and delivered it to her – refusing to allow Bird to repay them.

“I was just glad to be able to help,” Officer Brett Wagstaff told Inside Edition.

“They went above and beyond and helped me when I was most in need,” Bird told CNN.

The Lone Peak Police Department told USA Today in a statement that Bird made the right call. “If someone feels they are having an emergency or need police assistance then call us,” the statement said.