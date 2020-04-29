Utah announces plan to mail free face masks to residents who don’t already have them

source InkheartX/Shutterstock

Utah is giving free face masks to any resident who does not already own a mask.

The announcement comes as a precaution as the state prepares to begin reopening businesses.

Gov. Gary Herbert said that residents should expect to wear masks in public until a vaccine is produced.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced Monday that the state will begin distributing free face masks to any Utah resident who does not own a mask in an effort to protect residents’ health as the state aims to reopen parts of the economy.

Utah did not enact stay-at-home orders, but the state plans to loosen some of the coronavirus restrictions it had in place by May 1, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Distributing face masks is a line of defense the state is using to try and gear up businesses, but according to NBC News, no state has seen a steady 14-day decline in coronavirus cases – a key factor in epidemiologists say needs to be met in order to reopen the economy safely.

“We want to do everything we can as we work together as a state to combat COVID-19,” Gov. Herbert said. “Wearing a mask when we are out in public may not be convenient, but it can help slow the spread of the virus. Let’s all do our part in stopping the spread and helping to protect those around us.”

Herbert also said wearing masks in public would be a norm in the state until a vaccine is developed.

The state plans to mail residents who request masks up to six face masks per household address. The shipments could take between one to two weeks to arrive. That’s why essential workers and at-risk populations, such as people above the age of 65, will receive priority shipments. First responders and state management offices will also receive masks.

Using funding provided by the CARES act, Utah bought 2 million masks from Utah Manufacturers Association and Cotopaxi. Utah Manufacturers Association is working with manufacturers around the state to produce 1.5 million masks and Cotopaxi will make 500,000 masks.

All of the masks will be made in Utah, keeping 200 workers employed in order to manufacture the masks. The governor’s announcement discouraged people who already own masks to request a shipment for themselves or for others.

If you are a Utah resident, you can order a mask here.