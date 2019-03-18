Multiple people injured in shooting on a tram in the Netherlands, and anti-terror police are investigating

source Google Maps/INSIDER

Multiple people are reported injured in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday morning.

Anti-terror officers have been dispatched to the scene, Dutch media say.

The perpetrator or perpetrators have not been found, police said.

Several people have been injured in a tram shooting in Utrecht, central Netherlands, on Monday morning.

A person, or a number of people, opened fire in a tram at the 24 Oktoberplein tram stop around 10:45 a.m., police said.

Anti-terror units have also been dispatched to the scene, the Dutch newspapers De Telegraaf and Algemeen Dagblad reported.

A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The number of perpetrators involved the shooting is not clear. Police said they escaped and are on the loose, Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported.

The number of victims and the extent of their injuries are also not clear.

More follows …