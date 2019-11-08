‘Utterly sinful’: Singapore netizens divided after KFC announced it’s selling fried chicken skins

The news sent fried chicken fans into a frenzy. Instagram/KFC Korea

Five months after launching in Indonesia to worldwide envy and a reshare from Temasek CEO Ho Ching, KFC is finally blessing Singapore with its “blockbuster” fried chicken skin menu item.

Since May, the fast food chain has also launched the item – which has been pictured in bags, boxes and buckets – in Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The chicken skin will be available in Singapore from Monday (Nov 11) for S$3.50 at 20 selected outlets, local media reported.

On Thursday (Nov 7), it teased the product in a four-second Facebook video.

Something crunchy is coming! Something crunchy is coming to Singapore. Can you guess what it is? 🤤 Posted by KFC on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

The news delighted fried chicken fans, with many “looking forward” to how “utterly sinful” the dish would be.

Some even tried asking KFC for the skins to be flavoured with salted egg.

Chicken skin in KFC coming soon, my dream is happening 😍😍😍 — Sangeetha👑 (@AmuMinaj) November 8, 2019

However, others were repulsed by the fried snack, pointing out the lack of nutrition.

“Eww. Unhealthy max,” wrote one commenter, while another said he could “taste the oil already”.

KFC be charging $3.50 for chicken skin. They’re getting better and better at ruining their chicken menu. — Muhaimin Hasbullah (@aimin92) November 8, 2019

Read also: