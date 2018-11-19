Amazon is running a rare sale on V-Moda wireless headphones — save $50 on a pair today only

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Today only, one of the best pairs of headphones you can buy is going for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

The V-Moda Crossfade wireless headphones are available from Amazon for $114.99 – that’s 30% off their current normal price of $164.99.

I’ve been a V-Moda fan for a number of years, ever since I tried one of their earliest pairs of on-ear cans, and the Crossfade headphones are no exception. The headphones offer a seamless wireless sound via Bluetooth, and come with a cable so that you can still connect them to wired-only devices – like an airplane’s entertainment system.

These stylish headphones feature dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers that offer excellent warm, accurate sound with a punchy bass that doesn’t overwhelm, bright treble, and balanced mids.

V-Moda headphones are known for their build quality, and the Crossfade lives up to that reputation. The headphones feature a steelflex headband that can be adjusted, as well as a steel frame. The included cable features Kevlar and is tested to stay intact no matter how many times you bend, pull, or twist it.

Fortunately, the headphones’ durability doesn’t impact their comfort. Big, plush memory foam earpads, coupled with vegan leather cushioning on the headband, mean that you can listen comfortably for hours. The headband’s clamping force is adjustable, so its easy to make them tighter or looser.

It’s rare to find these headphones for such a low price, so make sure to get a pair before the deal is over.