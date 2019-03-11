V-MORE Enters Thailand’s E-Commerce Market With More Than 500 Marketplace Platforms and Merchants

Recruiting local merchants to strengthen offering to 500,000 users

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 11 March 2019 – V-MORE, Asia’s leading e-commerce supply chain management platform, has announced its plans to expand into Thailand. Over the pasts 12 months, the fast-growing one-stop e-commerce platform which has already garnered 500,000 users in the region. V-MORE aims to recruit new Thai e-commerce merchants as part of its expansion strategy and has rolled out onboarding programs for new merchants and users.

“We are pursuing a plan of expansion and hope to achieve revenue growth through mass adoption by users and merchants in our ecosystem. Thailand is fast becoming the leading e-commerce market, and we seek to increase our user and merchant base through user incentive programs, brand awareness and marketing programs,” said Sir Eldee Tang, CEO and Founder of Noble Vici Group.

V-MORE is a one-stop marketplace for high quality products which are value for money. Its unique shop, save and earn program has gained the trust of many online shoppers. Through V-MORE, consumers can shop and be rewarded at over 500 marketplace and shopping sites including leading online brands, hotel and flight booking sites, technology as well as food and beverages merchants. Thai merchants can participate in its e-commerce program and increase their exports to other countries in Asia and beyond.

According to research, there are more than 57 million internet users in Thailand who are well-versed with digital technologies, mobile and e-commerce. The market is valued at USD 3.5 billion and is expected to generate revenue growth rate of 13.2% annually, reaching USD 5.8 billion by 2022.

“We look forward to new local merchants to come on board our platform and welcome sellers and buyers to experience the online marketplace for the first time,” Eldee added.

About V-MORE

V-MORE is a unique international e-commerce supply chain management platform with a strong presence in Asia, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, China and Taiwan. V-MORE aims to become the world’s leading e-commerce platform and the number one preferred marketplace for high quality products which are value for money. Our shop, save and earn program rewards sellers and buyers. V-MORE is a business unit of Noble Vici Pte Ltd.