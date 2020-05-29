va-Q-tec supports pharmaceutical industry in Asia with worldwide logistics of COVID-19 diagnostic kits

Made in Germany, va-Q-tech’s high-tech thermal containers and boxes are vital for the international logistics of temperature-sensitive COVID19 diagnostic kits, drugs and vaccines.





Leading pharmaceutical companies in Asia use va-Q-tec’s temperature-controlled box-and container-solutions for international distribution.

va-Q-tec’s high-performance thermal boxes and containers supports temperature-controlled supply chains despite logistical challenges and unforeseen delays due to the current pandemic.

Currently, more than half of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits worldwide are shipped internationally using va-Q-tec’s thermal boxes and container.





WÜRZBURG, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 29 May 2020 – va-Q-tec, pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the field of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics, is boosting its activities in Asia to support global efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Based in Germany, home to the leading producers of COVID-19 diagnostic kits, va-Q-tec’s temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipping solutions are currently supporting more than half of the international distribution of COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Asian manufacturers of the diagnostic kits, such as Seegene, Osang Healthcare and MiREXES, currently handle the international logistics of their products using va-Q-tec’s thermal boxes and containers.

Temperature-controlled pharmaceutical logistics are faced with an increasingly set of challenges amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, handling by air freight often takes longer and is difficult to calculate due to reduced airfreight capacities which are the result of limited or even shut-down operations of airlines. Also, availability of personnel for customs or logistics processing is limited. Nevertheless, the functionality of the diagnostic kits must be secured by the safe temperature stability in any region of the world.

va-Q-tec’s high-performance thermal boxes and containers meet these requirements reliably as ideal transport solutions for pharmaceutical products. Thanks to their special properties, they protect the valuable contents for a period of five to ten days without the use of an external energy supply or dry ice, a hazardous material.

Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO of va-Q-tec AG, shares “As experts in the field of temperature-controlled packaging and logistics, we are very proud to extend our support to the Asian manufacturers of diagnostic kits in their international distribution. They make an important contribution to the health of all global citizens in the current state of pandemic. At va-Q-tec, we feel especially connected to Asian companies because a part of the founder’s family is from Korea. We are doing everything we can to stand alongside and support our partners.”

For optimal support of international pharmaceutical long-distance transports as well as last-mile logistics, va-Q-tec is enhancing the availability of its high-tech transport boxes and containers worldwide, particularly in Asia. Due to the pandemic, the company is offering its customers the possibility of handling transports cost-effectively and reliably from pick-up to delivery to the end‑customer.

The company also developed a specially designed pallet-sized transport solution for pharmaceutical logistics from Asia to the world within a very short time frame. This enables a large number of diagnostic kits or drugs to be delivered to hot regions or to remote destinations with no option to return the container. Despite its light weight and compact design, the high-performance pallet shipper achieves a performance comparable to the well-known va-Q-tainer: It can maintain -20 °C for 124 hours, but it is also very convincing in other temperature ranges.





