15 places in the US where it costs nearly twice as much to rent a house during high season

If you’ve ever rented or owned a vacation home, you know how big of a difference the seasons can make.
Data company AirDNA released a list of the cities that are the least and the most seasonal, or where the seasons tend to have the most impact on rental price.
To calculate this, AirDNA created seasonality scores based on the difference in demand between peak and off-peak seasons in cities in the US. It also considered the rates that vacation rentals brought during their peak and off-peak seasons.
Especially prone to large changes in vacation rental income are beach towns in the Northeast; beaches on the New Jersey shore, Long Island, and Cape Cod made this list frequently. Only one ski town – Big Sky, Montana – made the list.
For those looking for consistent income from a rental vacation home, these 15 markets probably aren’t the ones for you. But, if you don’t mind the ebb and flow of tourist season, these places offer rental rates that nearly double at certain points of the year.
15. Orange Beach, Alabama
On the Gulf Coast and near Gulf Shores, Orange Beach is a smaller beach town known for family-friendly activities, water sports and white sand.
Busiest month: June
Average daily rate during peak season: $377
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $216
14. Port St. Joe, Florida
Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Port St. Joe offers the essential Florida beach vacation experience with water sports, lots of local dining, and an abundance of beaches.
Busiest month: July
Average daily rate during peak season: $364
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $231
13. Southampton, New York
Southampton offers lavish beach homes and waterfront properties, along with art museums, vineyards, and, of course, beaches.
Busiest month: July
Average daily rate during peak season: $1,000
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $595
12. Big Sky, Montana
This ski resort town between Yellowstone National Park and Bozeman, Montana offers many slopes and nature activities.
Busiest month: December
Average daily rate during peak season: $630
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $343
11. Provincetown, Massachusetts
On the northern tip of Cape Cod, this beach town offers art galleries and restaurants in a distinctly New England setting.
Busiest month: August
Average daily rate during peak season: $364
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $187
10. East Hampton, New York
Outside of New York City, miles down the road from Southampton, is this coastal town known for its buzzing social scene and status as a summer playground for the wealthy.
Busiest month: August
Average daily rate during peak season: $971
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $579
9. Sag Harbor, New York
This Hamptons town with its yacht-friendly deepwater dock offers a small-town feel with its fair share of celebrities.
Busiest month: August
Average daily rate during peak season: $905
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $507
8. Avon, North Carolina
Avon, North Carolina is a village located on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks.
Busiest month: June
Average daily rate during peak season: $412
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $213
7. Ocean City, New Jersey
Not to be confused with Ocean City, Maryland, this beach town offers piers, boardwalks, and many themed attractions.
Busiest month: July
Average daily rate during peak season: $350
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $218
6. Cape May, New Jersey
Cape May, New Jersey is a resort town known for Victorian homes in a historic setting.
Busiest month: July
Average daily rate during peak season: $350
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $218
3. Ocean City, Maryland
Boardwalks and beaches dot this family-friendly coastal Maryland town.
Busiest month: August
Average daily rate during peak season: $300
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $187
4. Wildwood, New Jersey
A New Jersey town known for its boardwalk, amusement parks, and family-friendly attractions also offers quiet beach getaways.
Busiest month: August
Average daily rate during peak season: $310
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $200
3. Bethany Beach, Delaware
In Delaware’s southeast corner, Bethany Beach boasts a beach boardwalk and views of the Atlantic.
Busiest month: July
Average daily rate during peak season: $425
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $272
2. Montauk, New York
In this luxury Hamptons resort town home loved by millionaires and socialites, Montauk’s beaches are only part of the fun.
Busiest month: July
Average daily rate during peak season: $825
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $461
1. Beach Haven, New Jersey
This beachside town peppered with amusement parks has a 10% rental occupancy rate in the winter to thank for its big seasonal difference.
Busiest month: July
Average daily rate during peak season: $507
Average daily rate during off-peak season: $325
