15 places in the US where it costs nearly twice as much to rent a house during high season

caption Montauk, New York is one of the most seasonal vacation rental cities in the US. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Rental data company AirDNA compiled a list of the most seasonal vacation destinations where owners can expect to see profits double during the summer months for beaches, or the winter months for ski towns.

The list includes many beach towns in New York and New England, such as the Hamptons, Cape May, New Jersey, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Only one ski town, Big Sky, Montana, made the list.

If you’ve ever rented or owned a vacation home, you know how big of a difference the seasons can make.

Data company AirDNA released a list of the cities that are the least and the most seasonal, or where the seasons tend to have the most impact on rental price.

To calculate this, AirDNA created seasonality scores based on the difference in demand between peak and off-peak seasons in cities in the US. It also considered the rates that vacation rentals brought during their peak and off-peak seasons.

Especially prone to large changes in vacation rental income are beach towns in the Northeast; beaches on the New Jersey shore, Long Island, and Cape Cod made this list frequently. Only one ski town – Big Sky, Montana – made the list.

For those looking for consistent income from a rental vacation home, these 15 markets probably aren’t the ones for you. But, if you don’t mind the ebb and flow of tourist season, these places offer rental rates that nearly double at certain points of the year.

15. Orange Beach, Alabama

caption Orange Beach, Alabama. source Jim McKinley

On the Gulf Coast and near Gulf Shores, Orange Beach is a smaller beach town known for family-friendly activities, water sports and white sand.

Busiest month: June

Average daily rate during peak season: $377

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $216

14. Port St. Joe, Florida

caption Paddleboarders in the Gulf of Mexico. source Romona Robbins/Getty Images

Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Port St. Joe offers the essential Florida beach vacation experience with water sports, lots of local dining, and an abundance of beaches.

Busiest month: July

Average daily rate during peak season: $364

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $231

13. Southampton, New York

caption A beach house in the Hamptons. source Miles Astray/Getty Images

Southampton offers lavish beach homes and waterfront properties, along with art museums, vineyards, and, of course, beaches.

Busiest month: July

Average daily rate during peak season: $1,000

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $595

12. Big Sky, Montana

caption A ski slope in Big Sky, Montana. source Flickr/Adam Walker

This ski resort town between Yellowstone National Park and Bozeman, Montana offers many slopes and nature activities.

Busiest month: December

Average daily rate during peak season: $630

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $343

11. Provincetown, Massachusetts

caption Provincetown, Massachusetts. source holbox/Shutterstock

On the northern tip of Cape Cod, this beach town offers art galleries and restaurants in a distinctly New England setting.

Busiest month: August

Average daily rate during peak season: $364

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $187

10. East Hampton, New York

caption East Hampton, New York. source Shutterstock.com

Outside of New York City, miles down the road from Southampton, is this coastal town known for its buzzing social scene and status as a summer playground for the wealthy.

Busiest month: August

Average daily rate during peak season: $971

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $579

9. Sag Harbor, New York

caption Sag Harbor, New York. source Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

This Hamptons town with its yacht-friendly deepwater dock offers a small-town feel with its fair share of celebrities.

Busiest month: August

Average daily rate during peak season: $905

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $507

8. Avon, North Carolina

caption An Outer Banks, North Carolina beach. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Avon, North Carolina is a village located on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks.

Busiest month: June

Average daily rate during peak season: $412

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $213

7. Ocean City, New Jersey

caption Ocean City, New Jersey. source Facebook/Ocean City NJ

Not to be confused with Ocean City, Maryland, this beach town offers piers, boardwalks, and many themed attractions.

Busiest month: July

Average daily rate during peak season: $350

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $218

6. Cape May, New Jersey

caption Cape May, New Jersey. source Racheal Grazias/Shutterstock

Cape May, New Jersey is a resort town known for Victorian homes in a historic setting.

Busiest month: July

Average daily rate during peak season: $350

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $218

3. Ocean City, Maryland

caption Ocean City, Maryland. source Shutterstock/Chris Parypa

Boardwalks and beaches dot this family-friendly coastal Maryland town.

Busiest month: August

Average daily rate during peak season: $300

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $187

4. Wildwood, New Jersey

caption Wildwood, New Jersey. source Creative-Family/Getty Images

A New Jersey town known for its boardwalk, amusement parks, and family-friendly attractions also offers quiet beach getaways.

Busiest month: August

Average daily rate during peak season: $310

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $200

3. Bethany Beach, Delaware

caption Bethany Beach, Delaware source Robert Kirk/Getty Images

In Delaware’s southeast corner, Bethany Beach boasts a beach boardwalk and views of the Atlantic.

Busiest month: July

Average daily rate during peak season: $425

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $272

2. Montauk, New York

caption Montauk, New York. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

In this luxury Hamptons resort town home loved by millionaires and socialites, Montauk’s beaches are only part of the fun.

Busiest month: July

Average daily rate during peak season: $825

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $461

1. Beach Haven, New Jersey

caption Beach Haven, New Jersey. source Black Whale Bar and Fish House/Facebook

This beachside town peppered with amusement parks has a 10% rental occupancy rate in the winter to thank for its big seasonal difference.

Busiest month: July

Average daily rate during peak season: $507

Average daily rate during off-peak season: $325