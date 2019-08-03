15 hot vacation spots where rentals hold their value year-round

caption Honolulu, Hawaii. source Shutterstock / tomas del amo

Rental data company AirDNA compiled a list of the least seasonal vacation destinations where owners can expect to see profits all year round.

Big cities in the south and west like Sacramento and Raleigh made the list, though a third of the spots went to beaches in Hawaii.

In some destinations, especially those on the east coast, it’s not uncommon for properties to only make money part of the year. But, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some places in the US that draw visitors year-round.

Rental data company AirDNA compiled a list of the 15 places where rentals generate income all year. They created a seasonality score based on the difference in demand and the rates properties brought during their on- and off-seasons.

The data found that investors who want to earn year round should look to Hawaii’s beaches – about a third of the list was comprised of Hawaiian beach towns. Cities in the US mainland also ranked well, especially those with a close proximity to famous attractions, like Clermont, Florida and West Hollywood, California. Cities in the south and west were especially common on the list.

Here’s the full list of the 15 cities where vacation rental property owners could see big returns on their investments all year round.

15. Oakland, California

caption Oakland, California. source Flickr/susievision

Just across the bay from San Francisco, locals and visitors mingle in this more affordable alternative.

Slowest month for rentals: November

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $8

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 68%

Average daily rate: $143

14. Waianae, Hawaii

caption A Hawaiian coastal road. source darekm101/Getty Images

Northwest of Honolulu on the island of O’ahu, Waianae is a small coastal town.

Slowest month for rentals: October

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $17

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 68%

Average daily rate: $143

13. Clermont, Florida

Likely thanks to its proximity to Disney World – it’s just outside Orlando – Clermont, Florida sees little difference between demand in winter and summer.

Slowest month for rentals: September

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $33

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 60%

Average daily rate: $160

12. Durham, North Carolina

caption Durham, North Carolina. source Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

With several big universities in the area and very close to the state capital, Raleigh, Durham attracts visitors all year round.

Slowest month for rentals: January

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $ 23

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 58%

Average daily rate: $104

11. Marietta, Georgia

caption Marietta, Georgia. source Shutterstock

Just north of Atlanta, Marietta, Georgia attracts visitors during its mild winters.

Slowest month for rentals: January

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $43

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 50%

Average daily rate: $128

10. Raleigh, North Carolina

caption Raleigh, North Carolina. source Sharkshock/Shutterstock

The state capital of North Carolina, Raleigh is also a business epicenter and close to several universities.

Slowest month for rentals: January

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $14

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 62%

Average daily rate: $113

9. Kapaa, Hawaii

caption Kapaa, Hawaii. source Oliver Le/Shutterstock

Located on the Island of Kauai, Kappa is a small town that offers a home base to explore waterfalls, hiking trails, Nounou Mountain, and less-crowded beaches.

Slowest month for rentals: December

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $36

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 72%

Average daily rate: $219

8. Koloa, Hawaii

caption The Hawaiian coastline. source MH Anderson Photography/Shutterstock

Also on the Island of Kauai, Koloa offers plenty of hiking and water sports.

Slowest month for rentals: August

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $112

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 68%

Average daily rate: $353

7. Honolulu, Hawaii

caption Honolulu, Hawaii. source Flickr/jshyun

An urban oasis on the south side of Oahu, this Hawaiian city boasts Waikiki beach, and keeps attracting visitors all year round.

Slowest month for rentals: October

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $24

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 71%

Average daily rate: $172

6. West Hollywood, California

caption Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. source iStock / ViewApart

Home to the Sunset Strip and other iconic Hollywood attractions, West Hollywood brings visitors outside Downtown Los Angeles and nearby Beverly Hills.

Slowest month for rentals:

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $141

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 52%

Average daily rate: $539

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

caption Las Vegas, Nevada. source Shutterstock

Las Vegas, Nevada offers year-round gambling, clubs, shows, and more, making it a year-round destination.

Slowest month for rentals: December

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $39

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 58%

Average daily rate: $193

4. Houston, Texas

caption Houston, Texas.

Best known for the city’s prominent contributions to science and space discoveries, Houston is also a coastal town on the Gulf of Mexico.

Slowest month for rentals: January

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $13

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 50%

Average daily rate: $116

3. Sacramento, California

caption Sacramento, California. source Shutterstock/milosk50

Sacramento is California’s state capital, and offers a historic feel for visitors all year round.

Slowest month for rentals: January

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $14

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 68%

Average daily rate: $139

2. Dallas, Texas

caption Dallas, Texas. source kan_khampanya/Shutterstock

Dallas offers a modern Texas lifestyle in the center of a bustling center of commerce.

Slowest month for rentals: December

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $12

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 58%

Average daily rate: $129

1. Princeville, Hawaii

caption Princeville, Hawaii source Flickr/Daniel Ramirez

On the island of Kauai, Princeville attracts water sports lovers and nature lovers alike.

Slowest month for rentals: December

Difference in average daily rate between peak month and slowest month: $33

Average occupancy rate in slowest month: 68%

Average daily rate: $270