7 vacation destinations perfect for people who hate the outdoors

These indoor vacations will let you relax.

You can explore a new city underground or get a complete escape inside.

From Vegas to Montreal to Dubai there are plenty of choices for people who prefer to not go outside.

Wellness and adventure travel are all the rage these days, but let’s face it: Not everyone actually wants to backpack or break a sweat on a well-deserved vacation. Old-fashioned R&R is still a legitimate way to press pause on a daily grind that calls for early morning workouts and long days at the office.

So instead of taking another grueling, Instagram-worthy trip that leaves you feeling more tired than you did before you took off, treat yourself to a getaway that delights your inner introvert or provides you with the creature comforts you crave.

Dubai has been dubbed the world’s first “indoor city.”

caption Dubai, UAE. source YouTube/DubaiHolding

Dubbed the world’s first official “indoor city”, Dubai is a dream for anyone who wants to be inside. The world’s second largest mall, The Mall of the World, boasts so much more than what seems like a countless number of boutiques, department stores, and luxury shops in a climate-controlled setting: It features an impressive aquarium, underwater zoo, indoor theme park, skydive simulator, 75,000-square-foot virtual-reality park, and an Olympic-sized ice rink.

As if that wasn’t enough to convince you to beat the heat or get out of the sun, travelers will love seeing inspiration drawn from popular places around the globe. Look for attractions that count a celebration walk (modeled off of Barcelona’s Las Ramblas), billboard-lined theater district (like New York’s Broadway), and a shopping area like Oxford Street in London.

Dubai’s ultra-impressive skyline is another sight you won’t want to miss, and you can catch some of the best views from indoor hot spots like the observation deck at Burj Khalifa or the lounge at At.mosphere.

Las Vegas is the ultimate destination for indoor entertainment.

caption Las Vegas, Nevada. source Flickr / Spreng Ben

Casinos, shows, and concerts, oh my. Las Vegas is an indoor enthusiast’s perfect pick with what seems like endless entertainment options, along with a heap of lesser-known stops (like Top Golfing) that city insiders believe add to the magic.

When you’re done dancing, drinking, or have played your last hand at the blackjack table, hit the shops. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace are a must-see with bright blue “skies” while the Grand Canal shops will make you feel like you’re traipsing around Venice, Italy – without ever leaving the United States.

If you still have some energy to muster, grab your friends and head out for some late night bowling; 24-hour alleys with live music and neon colored lanes are a definitely a thing, and CBS Las Vegas puts luxury bowling at RedRock Lanes at the top of the list.

Dublin, Ireland has tons of things you can do without spending much time outside.

caption Dublin, Ireland. source Shutterstock

Ireland may be known for its rugged coast, but some of the best views don’t require spending much time outside. You can arrive at the Hill of Tara, an ancient site with an impressive vantage point, with an hour-long drive from Dublin. Locals sign off on this as the spot to score a picturesque panorama that will impress your friends and followers – without doing much more than getting out of the car.

Round out your time with more indoor fun, like a tour of the storied Guinness Brewery or sample some pints with the people who live in Dublin at a downtown watering hole. The famed St. Patrick’s Church (the oldest church in Ireland) is a must-see, alongside the Library of Trinity College. Book and literature lovers will have no trouble keeping busy for hours.

Tokyo’s shopping scene will excite and entertain you.

caption Mt. Fuji, Japan. source Shutterstock

There’s nowhere better in the world to witness an impressive display of Japanese style and fashion than Tokyo, where malls and shops to buy streetwear and sneakers standout among hip urban eateries and coffee joints.

Want to see some breathtaking natural sights without having to brave much of the outdoors? Opt for a once in a lifetime train journey from Tokyo to Mt. Fuji as a way to further soak in the scenery. Cherry blossoms make the mountain and its surroundings especially beautiful during March and April.

Washington, DC has lesser-known indoor activities that you’ll love to do once you’re finished seeing some famous sights.

caption Washington, DC. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstcok

Science and history lovers know that DC is one of the world’s greatest museum cities. The nation’s capital also counts political monuments among its greatest draws. However, there’s so much more to see and do once you’ve explored the Smithsonian, US Capitol, and Library of Congress, Lincoln Memorial, or snapped a photo in front of the White House.

Start with exploring secret doors; The Mansion on O Street is said to have more than 70 of them. Next, get a nature fix (without going outside) at the United States Botanic Garden and grab some specialty foods at the Eastern Market. Looking to move a bit after lunch? Head for an indoor climbing wall or treat your group to some bocce ball – inside a bar.

“Few games so seamlessly blend socializing, triumphing over your friends/enemies, and never having to put your beer down,” Thrillist writes about the indoor game.

Locals in London know how to have fun inside, especially when it rains.

caption London, England. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

According to weather data, there’s a chance of rain in London at least once every three days, even in the summertime. Not surprisingly, locals have figured out a way to have heaps of fun – even while stuck inside. “There’s enough indoor activities and ways to make the most of the city even when it’s a bit wet outside,” a blog post on lastminute.com promises.

Free museums and art galleries are a must for culture enthusiasts while bookworms will rejoice when spending a day at the Southbank Center Book Market. Travelers who like a more lively scene are sure to appreciate playing board games (Draughts in Haggerston has more than 500 games to pick from.), ping pong, or pool.

When all else fails, there’s no shortage of historic pubs to write home about – just don’t leave without sampling some fish and chips or a local brew.

Montreal, Canada has more than 20 miles of underground that make up the heart of the city.

caption Montreal, Canada. source Alph Tran / Shutterstock

There’s much to appreciate about Montreal, but its underground city, commonly called RÉSO, tops the list of unique things about the Canadian city. “At first glance, most people see it as one huge shopping mall but there’s much more to be seen and discovered. One can walk for hours without setting foot outdoors,” Untapped Cities reports.

Connected office towers, shopping centers, venues, university buildings and more are connected through a series of tunnels that span nearly 20 miles while forming part of the central business district in Downtown Montreal.

As one might imagine, this is particularly helpful when frigid winter temperatures set in. Visitors especially love the shopping and entertainment, which count premium shops, souvenir shops, a wax museum, and cafes for resting, working, or people watching.

