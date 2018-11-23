Black Friday includes tons of vacuum deals this year — here are the best from Dyson, Roomba, and more

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Everybody wants clean floors, but it always seems like they get dirty the moment you’re done sweeping. The solution: a powerful vacuum that will cut down your cleaning time and collect more dirt than you ever could with a broom and dustpan.

Thanks to some major Black Friday deals you can snag some great vacuums at a much lower price than usual, and we’ve done the heavy lifting by rounding up the best choices for you. We’ve even broken down these deals by category, so you can find the best prices on upright, handheld, and robot vacuums.

Finding the right vacuum for your needs can be difficult, but you can find our buying guides below, which can help you make the right choice. Some things to consider are the size of your house, whether not you have pets, and how often you plan on cleaning.

For more guidance on what type of vacuum you should buy, check out the guides below:

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

