Black Friday includes tons of vacuum deals this year — here are the best from Dyson, Roomba, and more

- Black Friday is officially here, and you can save on vacuums from top companies like Roomba, Dyson, and Dirt Devil.
- To make your life easier, we broke down the best deals by category, so you can find the upright, handheld, or robot vacuum that fits your needs.
- If you need even more help, you can use our buying guides to find the best vacuums overall, the best vacuums under $300, the best cordless vacuums, and the best robot vacuums.
Everybody wants clean floors, but it always seems like they get dirty the moment you’re done sweeping. The solution: a powerful vacuum that will cut down your cleaning time and collect more dirt than you ever could with a broom and dustpan.
Thanks to some major Black Friday deals you can snag some great vacuums at a much lower price than usual, and we’ve done the heavy lifting by rounding up the best choices for you. We’ve even broken down these deals by category, so you can find the best prices on upright, handheld, and robot vacuums.
Finding the right vacuum for your needs can be difficult, but you can find our buying guides below, which can help you make the right choice. Some things to consider are the size of your house, whether not you have pets, and how often you plan on cleaning.
- Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Air Steerable WindTunnel Bagless Lightweight Corded Upright, $79.99 (originally $228), available at Amazon [You save $150]
- Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner Ball Animal 2, $299 (originally $499.99), available at Amazon [You save $201]
- Oreck Commercial 8-Pound Commercial Upright Vacuum, $139.33 (originally $168.96), available at Amazon [You save $29.63]
- Hoover WindTunnel 3 High Performance Pet Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum, $99 (originally $189.99), available at Amazon [You save $90]
- Bissell PowerEdge Pet Hardwood Floor Bagless Cleaner, $49.99 (originally $69.99), available at Amazon [You save $20]
- Bissell PowerGlide Pet Hair Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (originally $149.99), available at Amazon [You save $30]
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (originally $229.99), available at Amazon [You save $51]
- BLACK+DECKER 2-in-1 Hand Lithium Stick Vacuum, $59.99 (originally $79.99), available at Amazon [You save $20]
- Dirt Devil Razor Pet Steerable Upright Vacuum, $79.99 (originally $99.99), available at Amazon [You save $20]
- BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Lithium Hand Vacuum, $24.99 (originally $39.99), available at Amazon [You save $15]
- BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.99 (originally $39.99), available at Amazon [You save $10]
- Dyson V7 Trigger Handheld Vacuum, $199.99 (originally $249.99), available at Macy’s [You save $50]
- Shark Pet Perfect II SV780 Hand Vacuum, $56.99 (originally $74.99), available at Macy’s [You save $18]
- Bissell 1985 Multi Cordless Car Vacuum, $149.99 (originally $187.99), available at Macy’s [You save $38]
- iRobot Roomba 690, $249 (originally $374.99), available at Amazon [You save $135]
- Eufy RoboVac 11+, $168.99 (originally $249.99), available at Amazon [You save $82]
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, $199.99 (originally $299.99), available at Amazon [You save $100]
- ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S, $149.99 (originally $299.99), available at Amazon [You save $150]
- Shark ION ROBOT RV750, $229.99 (originally $474.99), available at Macy’s [You save $245]
- ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930, $399.99 (originally $749.99), available at Macy’s [You save $350]
- ECOVACS DEEBOT DR95, $349.99 (originally $687.99), available at Macy’s [You save $338]