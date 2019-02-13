There’s a tiny heart hidden among flowers in this brainteaser — can you find it in time for Valentine’s Day?

caption Can you find the heart somewhere in the flowers? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates puzzles of hidden images.

In a new Valentine’s Day illustration, there’s a small heart hidden among dozens of pink flowers.

Gergely Dudás’ viral works of art challenge people to look closely at an image to find one small detail he’s tucked inside. In past brainteasers, he’s hidden a panda among snowmen, a card among gift bags, a heart among elephants, a lollipop among ice cream, a bunny among cats, a star among Jack-o’-lanterns, and a snowman among snowflakes.

He’s also released two books of brain teasers, one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” and another called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things.” His next book, “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things,” is available for preorder.

In his latest Valentine’s Day-themed puzzle, Dudás has hidden a tiny heart among dozens of small pink flowers. Can you find it?

Take a look at the image:

caption Can you find the heart? source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Where’s the heart?

Were you able to find it?

If not, don’t worry.

Keep looking.

It’s there somewhere.

If you’re still stuck, the answer is below.

Keep scrolling if you want to see it.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

caption There it is. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Right above the cuddly birds, there’s a heart sandwiched between four flowers.