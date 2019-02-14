9 of the sweetest Valentine’s Day posts and elaborate romantic gestures from celebrity couples

caption Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus recently got married. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Even celebrity couples aren’t immune to the romantic powers of Valentine’s Day – or to the allure of celebrating their relationships on social media.

From Kim Kardashian West and Kanye to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, here are nine of the sweetest posts by famous people in love from this year.

Kim Kardashian West wished Kanye West a happy Valentine’s Day on Twitter.

Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much! ???? pic.twitter.com/pv6UQPtJdb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

“Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!” she wrote.

West responded by filling their home with roses.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day ???????????? pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

West also got the famous saxophonist Kenny G to play music for his wife.

Miley Cyrus’ message to Liam Hemsworth was a bit more NSFW.

Miley Cyrus re-posted a meme that had been made using a photo of Cyrus from her “Bangerz” tour, which added the caption, “When it’s valentine’s day and bae says hi.”

“Love you,” Cyrus added, tagging her new husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cole Sprouse’s tribute to Lili Reinhart wasn’t explicitly Valentine’s Day-themed.

“Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart,” Cole Sprouse wrote alongside a sweet photo of his girlfriend, fellow “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart.

Reinhart’s tribute to Sprouse, however, was.

“You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” she wrote.

It looks like Travis Scott arranged an elaborate gesture for Kylie Jenner.

caption Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been together for about two years. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posted two short videos of an elaborate, rose-adorned walkway with a neon heart at the end. Although she didn’t caption the videos or tag anyone, one can assume it was arranged by Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

Reese Witherspoon celebrated nine years of love with Jim Toth.

“Love my Valentine! #9years of love and putting up with all my picture taking,” Reese Witherspoon wrote alongside a photo with her husband, adding an emoji surrounded by hearts.

Nicole Kidman quoted “Moulin Rouge” alongside a photo with Keith Urban.

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return,” Nicole Kidman wrote, which is a lyric from the song “Nature Boy” by Nat King Cole.

David Bowie recorded a techno version of the song for the 2001 musical “Moulin Rouge!,” starring Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

Russell Wilson posted a video describing why Ciara is his “greatest love.”

“My face is hurting from the smile this gave me,” Ciara commented on the video of her husband. “You always make me speechless.”

The singer followed up with her own video, and then a montage of the couple to celebrate her “sweet valentine.”

“You always make me smile and laugh. I love how I can always be myself with you,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you sooo much my #GreatestLove.”